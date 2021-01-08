Rep. Adrian Smith explains why he objected to Electoral College results

Smith expressed frustration that congressional Democrats, election experts and reporters dismiss the objectors’ concerns. Voters he talks to in the 3rd Congressional District, he said, worry about more than just the result of the 2020 presidential race.

Some of them question whether they should vote at all, fearing that their votes will be diluted by voters in states with different rules, Smith said.

“I don’t think there’s a full appreciation for how much that turns so many of the American people off to the entire process,” he said.

Voting rights advocates nationally and in Nebraska have argued that the additional restrictions that Smith and other Republicans say are needed to make voting more secure would make voting harder for poor people and people of color.

The 2020 election saw record turnout in many states, partly because of the hotly contested presidential race and partly because states encouraged people to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. Republican objections centered on the way certain states that voted for Biden made it easier to vote by mail.

