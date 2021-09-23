Rep. Bacon says he will support bipartisan infrastructure bill

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate will receive support from at least one Nebraska congressman when it is brought to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Don Bacon said Thursday he intends to vote for the bill, providing it remains separate from a $3.5 trillion proposal being discussed by Democrats.

That could put Bacon, who represents the Omaha-centric 2nd District, in the minority among his Republican peers in the House.

Though the bill passed with strong bipartisan support in the Senate in August, it has yet to receive a vote in the House, where Democrats are attempting to balance the desires of progressives and more moderate members.

GOP leadership in the House has sought to link the $1 trillion infrastructure bill with the larger spending package advocated for by Democrats.

In a statement to The World-Herald, Bacon noted there is broad support for the $1 trillion infrastructure package, which is generally referred to as a “hard infrastructure” bill. It would allocate funds for roads, bridges and other items that are traditionally thought of as infrastructure.