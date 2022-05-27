Rep. Bacon visits Baltics, Finland in show of US support amid war in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, officials in the nearby Baltic countries continue to fear they could be the target of future Russian aggression, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon said.

Bacon, R-Neb., returned to the U.S. on Thursday night after a weeklong trip to the Baltics to learn about what the three countries need from the U.S. and fellow NATO allies during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Bacon, who co-chairs the House Baltic Caucus, traveled to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia along with co-chair Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Cal. The group also visited Finland to speak with officials about the country's pending application to join NATO.

Bacon said the primary message he got from Baltic officials is that all three countries are invested in making sure Russia loses the war. Compared with Russia and Ukraine, the Baltics are very small nations, with a combined population of just over 6 million. The three nations are north of Ukraine, with Russia-aligned Belarus separating them.

If Russia were to win the war in Ukraine, Bacon said, Baltic officials feel it would greatly threaten each country's national security. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has alluded to the fact that he already views the three countries as Russian states.

"They feel very vulnerable," Bacon said.

All three Baltic countries are members of the 30-nation NATO alliance. Finland and Sweden are the most recent countries to submit applications to join the military alliance. During his visit to Finland, Bacon said, officials stated they want to be accepted into NATO as soon as possible.

But resistance from Turkey has slowed the process. Turkish officials have said they will not agree to the two Nordic countries joining NATO due to Sweden's support of separate entities that Turkey views as national security threats.

Bacon said he is unsure of Turkey's motivations behind delaying the process. He said Turkish officials might be using the applications as a means to negotiate and get something bigger out of it.

NATO's potential expansion is a direct product of Putin's actions, Bacon said. Those countries fear Russia, he said, and are looking to build allies in the event that Russia targets them next.

"Russia is a bully right now," Bacon said.

As the war continues, more officials from across the globe have begun speaking about what a victory in Ukraine should look like. For Bacon, he said, victory is complicated. Most important, he said, he hopes the war ends with Russia completely out of Ukraine, but that alone is not enough.

Russia's invasion has led to billions of dollars worth of damage, Bacon said, and a victory should involve economic sanctions negotiated to make Russia responsible for helping with the repairs. He said Putin also needs to be held accountable, as it was his decisions that led to the deaths of thousands.

Although Putin will "never give himself up," Bacon said he should never be welcome inside the U.S. or the U.K.

"These are war crimes," Bacon said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

