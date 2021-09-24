Rep. Bacon's new home would stay in 2nd District under new redistricting plan

Rep. Don Bacon will continue residing in the congressional district he represents under redrawn maps advanced by the Nebraska Legislature on Friday.

Those maps represent a compromise reached after days of negotiations among senators who were divided over the fate of Nebraska’s 2nd District, currently represented by Bacon.

Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature initially proposed splitting off a chunk of Douglas County and including all of Sarpy County in the 2nd District.

Democrats proposed keeping all of Douglas County in the 2nd District, while continuing to divide Sarpy County between the 1st and 2nd Districts. They made sure to include Bacon's current residence, in Papillion, in their proposed 2nd District.