Rep. Don Bacon defends infrastructure vote against critics within GOP

LINCOLN — GOP Congressman Don Bacon has come out swinging against Republicans who labeled him a "traitor" for voting in favor of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
"The Republicans have always been the party of infrastructure," he said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "Abraham Lincoln brought the transcontinental railroad and waterways ... Eisenhower put in the interstate system. Our district needed this bill and I did what was right for my constituents."
In a second post he added, "This is NOT the Bernie Sanders Socialist Reconciliation Bill that we’re going to be voting on in two weeks. I will be a hard NO."
Bacon, who represents the Omaha-area 2nd Congressional District, was one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill Friday. The measure passed on a 228-206 vote and headed to President Joe Biden for his signature. It passed the U.S. Senate in August on a 69-30 vote. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and 18 other Republicans voted in support of the bill.
The legislation boosts funding for roads, bridges, broadband, water systems and other traditional infrastructure projects, which typically generate broad support. But the bill's passage also gave Biden, a Democrat, a hard-fought win, even as he continues pushing for a larger package of social spending and climate programs.
Republicans immediately focused their ire on the 13 in the House, blaming them for allowing the infrastructure bill to pass after some of the most left-leaning Democrats voted no.
Former President Donald Trump lambasted House and Senate Republicans who supported the bill, both in a public statement Sunday and privately at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Monday.
"Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the 'Non-Infrastructure' Bill," he said Sunday, using an acronym for "Republicans In Name Only." He went on to say that those Republicans "should be ashamed of themselves."
As president, Trump regularly advocated for infrastructure spending. His White House declared several times that “infrastructure week” had arrived, only for nothing to happen, which served as fodder for some Democrats.
Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted phone numbers for her 13 colleagues and called them "traitors." Some conservative House Republicans have called for booting the 13 from their committee assignments.
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan reported getting well over 1,000 calls including multiple "nasty" death threats after Greene's post. He told The Detroit News that more than 90% of the calls were from outside of his southwest Michigan district.
On Wednesday, Bacon said his office has fielded about 1,400 calls since Friday, with about two-thirds coming from other states. He said the calls have not included death threats but many are "crude" and "nasty," such as one who hoped Bacon would slip and fall down a staircase.
There have also been comments on social media, including one Facebook poster who said: "You need to stop talking about this vote if you have any desire to be reelected. You handed Democrats a huge W and undermined your own political party. I would strongly suggest you apologize, ask for forgiveness, and move on."
"Way to turn your back on Nebraska, traitor Bacon," another said.
Bacon said that 90% of the complaints have been about the other spending measure, which has not been voted on and which he said he opposes. He said leaders in the GOP and conservative media have pushed misinformation about the just-passed bill and about his position.
"I am having to answer to lies from my own team," he told The World-Herald Wednesday. "That's a bunch of b--s--. I don't think it's right."
He also pointed out Trump's support for an even larger infrastructure bill two years ago, noting that: "Partisan politics must not take the place of thoughtful policy discussions."
By contrast, Bacon said he has gotten a generally friendly reception while out and about in his district this week. He said people he doesn't know have come up to thank him for the vote, including one man who approached him while he was filling his gas tank.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation and Nebraska Cattlemen, among others, have issued formal statements of support. The Douglas County Republican Party has continued to feature him on its website and social media pages.
Others on social media also have offered support.
"Thank you for your vote on infrastructure," one poster said. "Your ability to come to the middle on common sense issues won this democratic leaning independent's vote over (Kara) Eastman last election and likely just locked it in again. While we probably disagree more than we agree the fact you will put country over party when it matters earns my vote. Thank you."
Another said: "Again thank you for placing America first and not playing politics with this."
Gov. Pete Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage offered a noncommittal statement when asked about the governor's thoughts regarding Bacon's vote on the infrastructure bill.
"This last weekend, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed," Gage said in response. "The legislation represents a five year reauthorization of the federal-aid highway program and includes other federal surface transportation and multi-modal funding, giving Nebraska, both at the state and local level, resources that we expect will complement our state and local funding."
The 2nd Congressional District is Nebraska's most competitive. It went for Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential race, but also reelected Bacon over Democrat Kara Eastman.
