Rep. Don Bacon defends infrastructure vote against critics within GOP

There have also been comments on social media, including one Facebook poster who said: "You need to stop talking about this vote if you have any desire to be reelected. You handed Democrats a huge W and undermined your own political party. I would strongly suggest you apologize, ask for forgiveness, and move on."

"Way to turn your back on Nebraska, traitor Bacon," another said.

Bacon said that 90% of the complaints have been about the other spending measure, which has not been voted on and which he said he opposes. He said leaders in the GOP and conservative media have pushed misinformation about the just-passed bill and about his position.

"I am having to answer to lies from my own team," he told The World-Herald Wednesday. "That's a bunch of b--s--. I don't think it's right."

He also pointed out Trump's support for an even larger infrastructure bill two years ago, noting that: "Partisan politics must not take the place of thoughtful policy discussions."

By contrast, Bacon said he has gotten a generally friendly reception while out and about in his district this week. He said people he doesn't know have come up to thank him for the vote, including one man who approached him while he was filling his gas tank.