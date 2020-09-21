Rep. Don Bacon part of bipartisan group pushing $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — With leaders of both parties at a stalemate over additional pandemic relief, a bipartisan group of rank-and-file members tried offering their own proposal last week.

GOP Rep. Don Bacon is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which released the $1.5 trillion plan.

The Omaha-area congressman said that the proposal isn’t exactly what he would have authored but that it reflects a desire by those on both sides of the aisle to actually get something done.

“More than anything we just wanted to show it can be done if people are serious about finding a middle ground and finding a way to get to yes,” Bacon said.

Their proposal includes: $500 billion in aid to state and local governments, $316 billion in direct support to individuals and families, $100 billion for testing and health care, $120 billion for unemployment assistance and $145 billion for schools and child care.

The effort was quickly rejected by senior Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly warned members of her caucus not to be “cheap dates” in their negotiations with Republicans.

Bacon said that those comments rankled Democrats in the group and that they plan to continue pushing the proposal.