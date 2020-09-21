 Skip to main content
Rep. Don Bacon part of bipartisan group pushing $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan
WASHINGTON DIGEST

Joseph Morton mug Washington Digest

Joseph Morton

WASHINGTON — With leaders of both parties at a stalemate over additional pandemic relief, a bipartisan group of rank-and-file members tried offering their own proposal last week.

GOP Rep. Don Bacon is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which released the $1.5 trillion plan.

The Omaha-area congressman said that the proposal isn’t exactly what he would have authored but that it reflects a desire by those on both sides of the aisle to actually get something done.

“More than anything we just wanted to show it can be done if people are serious about finding a middle ground and finding a way to get to yes,” Bacon said.

Their proposal includes: $500 billion in aid to state and local governments, $316 billion in direct support to individuals and families, $100 billion for testing and health care, $120 billion for unemployment assistance and $145 billion for schools and child care.

The effort was quickly rejected by senior Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly warned members of her caucus not to be “cheap dates” in their negotiations with Republicans.

Bacon said that those comments rankled Democrats in the group and that they plan to continue pushing the proposal.

Asked about the Senate reception for the proposal, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said half a trillion dollars in state and local aid would be a tough sell to Senate Republicans.

“We see that as a bailout of a lot of irresponsible state governments,” Grassley said.

But he also said that Pelosi’s rejection of the plan makes its reception in the Senate irrelevant.

Mask fashion

At the press conference unveiling the proposal, Bacon sported a red mask with the Husker N logo. He said so many lawmakers wear the generic — and therefore boring — medical masks.

“You got to have a little bling,” Bacon said.

Refilling the trough

Senators took to the Senate floor to call for replenishing the Commodity Credit Corp. to support farm subsidies.

They would like the money included in a short-term spending bill expected to be approved soon. Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, joined the discussion to urge approval of the funding.

Fischer noted that U.S. farmers are projected to receive $4.7 billion in October — with about $180 million of that amount expected to go to Nebraska farmers.

“Without immediate CCC reimbursement, these payments and programs would be significantly delayed, jeopardizing farms” across the country, Fischer said. “In Nebraska there are nearly 46,000 farms and ranches.”

joe.morton@owh.com, twitter.com/MortonOWH

Reporter - Politics/Washington D.C.

Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com

