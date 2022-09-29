 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Don Bacon recovering from emergency appendectomy

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican representing the state's 2nd congressional district, is recovering from an emergency appendectomy. 

Bacon, 59, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland late Wednesday night. He was experiencing intense abdominal pain, which was diagnosed as appendicitis, according to a statement from Bacon's press office.

A spokeswoman said his appendix was "three times the size" it should have been. 

He underwent an emergency appendectomy. Bacon described the surgery as a "home run." 

His statement went on to thank the medical team at Walter Reed. Bacon is expected to be released later Thursday.

Bacon is running for reelection against Democrat Tony Vargas. 

A spokeswoman told The World-Herald that Bacon will take recovery "day by day." He plans to work remotely on legislation, and proxy voting is available, she said. Campaign events will be handled on a day-by-day basis.   

