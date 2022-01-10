Rep. Fortenberry announces plan to seek 10th term

The funds originated with Gilbert Chagoury, a Paris-based Nigerian of Lebanese descent, who purportedly directed the donations to Fortenberry because of a shared interest in protecting Christians from persecution in the Middle East. It is illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. political campaigns.

In his reelection announcement, Fortenberry pointed to his legislation called Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS) that was recently signed into law. He also highlighted key GOP issues.

"I believe that as Americans we can seek what is good, what is whole and what is great," he said. "We don’t have to give in to the most divisive voices. We also don’t have to accept overrun borders, incoherent foreign policy and a careening economy that is hurting so many people because of the pressures of inflation.

"What we can do is safely and securely protect our borders, rebuild our country with things made in America and reject the voices that want to sort us out into tribes. That’s a vision for consensus and goodness. That’s what I’ll fight for, and I ask you to stand with me."