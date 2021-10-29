Rep. Jeff Fortenberry barred from handling evidence; 'not a good sign' says one lawyer

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. of Los Angeles signed the protection order on Thursday. It was requested by federal prosecutors who said that dissemination of "sensitive" information could lead to identifying confidential informants, jeopardizing their work in other cases and exposing them to "potential safety risks."

The seven-page order also states that distribution of the materials could affect "ongoing investigations" of other public officials.

The order states that Fortenberry can view evidence and statements gathered by confidential informants only in the presence of his defense attorneys — he cannot be "left alone" with those materials. Fortenberry, according to the order, is also barred from taking any of the materials with him. He cannot write down or "memorialize" any of the information.

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges The defense attorney representing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry against allegations that he misled and obstructed a federal investigation came out swinging during the congressman's initial court hearing.

The protection order clears the way for prosecutors to share with Fortenberry's attorneys statements and recordings gathered by confidential informants. That information can be used by Fortenberry's attorney to prepare for their defense or in reaching a plea deal.

The 60-year-old congressman has pleaded not guilty. He is charged with three felonies — two counts of making false statements to investigators and one count of trying to conceal information. Littrell has said his client was misled.