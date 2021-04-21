Rep. Jeff Fortenberry calls Capitol Police to check emergency response time

In the wake of violence at the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry ran two tests of his office’s emergency alert system to check the response of Capitol Police.

According to a report from HuffPost, which first reported the alerts, the congressman’s tests last week “infuriated at least some Capitol Police officers.”

Andrew Braner, Fortenberry’s chief of staff, said in a statement to The World-Herald that the office thought it would be wise to test its alert system “given the violent mob insurrection at the Capitol.”

Braner said Fortenberry repeatedly told police: “I know you have better things to do than this.”

Some 140 police officers were injured in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as Congress gathered to certify the election of Joe Biden as president. One officer, who authorities say was sprayed with a chemical during the insurrection, suffered strokes following the riot, according to a medical examiner’s ruling this week, and died the next day.

At a rally preceding the riot, President Donald Trump repeated his false claims of massive election fraud and called on protesters to fight like hell.