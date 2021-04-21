Rep. Jeff Fortenberry calls Capitol Police to check emergency response time

In the wake of violence at the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry ran two tests of his office’s emergency alert system to check the response of Capitol Police.
According to a report from HuffPost, which first reported the alerts, the congressman’s tests last week “infuriated at least some Capitol Police officers.”
Andrew Braner, Fortenberry’s chief of staff, said in a statement to The World-Herald that the office thought it would be wise to test its alert system “given the violent mob insurrection at the Capitol.”
Braner said Fortenberry repeatedly told police: “I know you have better things to do than this.”
Some 140 police officers were injured in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as Congress gathered to certify the election of Joe Biden as president. One officer, who authorities say was sprayed with a chemical during the insurrection, suffered strokes following the riot, according to a medical examiner’s ruling this week, and died the next day.
At a rally preceding the riot, President Donald Trump repeated his false claims of massive election fraud and called on protesters to fight like hell.
In one of the Republican election challenges leading up to the Electoral College certification, Fortenberry was among 106 House Republicans joining a brief supporting a Texas lawsuit trying to overturn the vote in four states.
Since the riot, two officers have died by suicide, and earlier this month an attacker rammed into a Capitol Police officer with a car and killed him.
According to Braner’s statement, Fortenberry’s office had two planned tests with Capitol Police on the phone, and officers took 14 minutes and 4 minutes to respond.
“They seemed grateful to know there were delays in the communication system,” Braner said.
The HuffPost report, citing two unnamed Capitol Police officers, said Fortenberry “was testing how quickly police would come to his office.”
According to HuffPost, officers didn’t fully respond to either call after receiving word that they were tests.
HuffPost reported that the response apparently upset Fortenberry and the alerts infuriated officers, with one officer calling the behavior reprehensible.
Braner said Fortenberry’s office was “happy to work through this security issue with them.”
He added: “We are acutely aware of the trauma recently faced by the Capitol Police and are very grateful for their service.”
