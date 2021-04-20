Rep. Jeff Fortenberry calls Capitol Police to check emergency response

In the wake of violence at the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry ran two tests of his office’s emergency alert system to check the response of Capitol Police.

According to a report from HuffPost, which first reported the alerts, the congressman’s tests last week “infuriated at least some Capitol Police officers.”

Andrew Braner, Fortenberry’s chief of staff, said in a statement to The World-Herald that the office thought it would be wise to test its alert system “given the violent mob insurrection at the Capitol.”

Braner said Fortenberry repeatedly told police: “I know you have better things to do than this.”

According to Braner’s statement, the office had two planned tests with Capitol Police on the phone, and officers took 14 minutes and 4 minutes to respond.

“They seemed grateful to know there were delays in the communication system,” Braner said.

The HuffPost report, citing two unnamed Capitol Police officers, said Fortenberry “was testing how quickly police would come to his office.”