Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects to be indicted for lying to FBI but says charge is false

“At every step, the agents and prosecutors assured and reassured Jeff and Trey that Jeff was not a target,” Celeste Fortenberry said. “They knew he had no knowledge of the illegal donations, and was in fact a victim of that crime.”

Rep. Fortenberry, in a video recorded in the front seat of his pickup with his wife sitting next to him, said he was “stunned” and “shocked” that he was facing an indictment.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood,” he said. “They’ve accused me of lying to them and are charging me with this.”

A spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said Monday evening that he could not comment.

A spokesman for Fortenberry’s campaign said two weeks ago that the congressman was unaware that the $30,200 in contributions he received at an L.A. fundraiser in 2016 had originated from a foreigner, which is illegal.

It was reported in March that Chagoury, a resident of Paris, and two associates had agreed in 2019 to cooperate with the investigation. Fines against them — including $1.8 million paid by Chagoury — were made public this spring.