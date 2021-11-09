Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss charges, says FBI set him up

LINCOLN — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry filed another motion Tuesday to dismiss the federal charges against him, arguing that he was set up by the FBI after they were unable to charge him with accepting illegal political contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.
The motion argues that any misstatements made by Fortenberry to investigators were not "material" to crimes the FBI was investigating, so the three felony charges against the Republican congressman should be dismissed.
“The government’s investigation revealed that Congressman Fortenberry was unaware of any illegal foreign or conduit contributions to his 2016 campaign. With no basis to charge the congressman with a crime, the government instead concocted one," stated a motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday afternoon.
"This was a setup,” the motion added.
The court document, filed with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, claims that the FBI told an informant to call the congressman in 2018 and tell him that a group of campaign donations he had received a few months earlier were illegal.
Later, Fortenberry couldn't recall what he was told by the informant during two interviews with federal investigators, which led to a grand jury indictment for two counts of making false statements to investigators and one count of attempting to conceal facts.
Fortenberry's lawyers cited a concurring legal opinion written in 1998 by then-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in another case alleging false statements. Ginsburg warned that "an overzealous prosecutor or investigator — aware that a person has committed some suspicious acts, but unable to make a criminal case — will create a crime by surprising the suspect, asking about those acts, and receiving a false denial."
Fortenberry, who has represented Nebraska's 1st Congressional District since 2005, is fighting for his political future after a grand jury in California indicted him a month ago.
The indictment stemmed from an investigation into "conduit" campaign contributions made by a Nigerian billionaire now living in Paris, Gilbert Chagoury, to four U.S. politicians, including Fortenberry and then-Rep. Lee Terry, a Republican who previously represented Nebraska's 2nd District.
Chagoury, federal officials have said, gave $30,200 in cash to a Washington, D.C., associate, Toufic Baaklini, who forwarded it to the organizer of a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles. That money, in turn, was distributed to several people at the event who donated it to Fortenberry. It is illegal for non-U.S. citizens to donate to American political campaigns directly or through "conduits," third parties.
Chagoury eventually paid a $1.8 million fine and agreed to cooperate with the federal investigation. Baaklini and another Chagoury associate also paid fines and aided the FBI.
Fortenberry was not charged with accepting an illegal contribution — he claims he didn't know that the money came from a foreigner — but with lying to FBI investigators.
He was first interviewed during a surprise visit at his Lincoln home in March of 2019, and then later that year, in a more formal setting in Washington, D.C. Even later in 2019, Fortenberry gave away the donations to two Nebraska charities, after apparently becoming convinced that the donations were illegal.
He has denied that he lied to the FBI. His lead attorney has said he didn't recall everything he was told during the phone call with the FBI informant. Fortenberry and his wife have insisted that he was just trying to help their probe and that he was misled by the FBI.
"This case is entirely about Congressman Fortenberry’s failure to accurately repeat back to the government the content of the ten-minute phone call that the government’s informant placed to him,” the motion stated.
A Fortenberry campaign spokesman, Chad Kolton, charged that a federal prosecutor "created an excuse to charge" the congressman after failing to find that he knowingly accepted an illegal campaign gift.
“This setup of a highly effective and well respected member of Congress is another alarming example of a Justice Department and FBI that are out of control and destroying the lives and reputations of far too many Americans," Kolton said.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said they had no comment Tuesday and that they would respond to the motion in court.
Such motions to dismiss because a charge lacks “materiality” are rare but not unheard of. The prosecution of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to two federal judges was dropped in 2020 by the Department of Justice after it concluded that his statements were not "material" to any FBI investigation.
The Flynn case was one of the most prominent cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The latest motion to dismiss is expected to be argued on Dec. 7.
Previously, Fortenberry has called for the California indictments to be dismissed because any alleged misstatements were made in Nebraska or Washington. That motion, seeking proper venue, is scheduled to be argued in court on Nov. 23.
