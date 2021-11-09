Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss charges, says FBI set him up

Chagoury eventually paid a $1.8 million fine and agreed to cooperate with the federal investigation. Baaklini and another Chagoury associate also paid fines and aided the FBI.

Fortenberry was not charged with accepting an illegal contribution — he claims he didn't know that the money came from a foreigner — but with lying to FBI investigators.

He was first interviewed during a surprise visit at his Lincoln home in March of 2019, and then later that year, in a more formal setting in Washington, D.C. Even later in 2019, Fortenberry gave away the donations to two Nebraska charities, after apparently becoming convinced that the donations were illegal.

He has denied that he lied to the FBI. His lead attorney has said he didn't recall everything he was told during the phone call with the FBI informant. Fortenberry and his wife have insisted that he was just trying to help their probe and that he was misled by the FBI.

"This case is entirely about Congressman Fortenberry’s failure to accurately repeat back to the government the content of the ten-minute phone call that the government’s informant placed to him,” the motion stated.