Rep. Jeff Fortenberry seeks to dismiss indictment for lack of venue

LINCOLN — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry asked a judge to dismiss the federal charges against him, arguing that the allegations were filed in the wrong jurisdiction.

Fortenberry's attorney, in a 14-page motion filed Tuesday, accused federal prosecutors of "opportunistic venue shopping" and "gross abuse of power" for filing charges against the Republican congressman in California, far from his home in Lincoln.

"This case concerns two alleged false statements. One was uttered in Nebraska. The other was uttered in Washington, D.C. Neither statement was made in California," stated the motion, filed by Fortenberry's Los Angeles-area attorneys, John Littrell and Ryan Fraser.

The motion asks that the charges against Fortenberry be dismissed because there's no evidence that he committed a crime in California. At the very least, the motion states, the congressman deserves to defend himself in the judicial district where any alleged crime occurred, which would be Nebraska or the District of Columbia.

A spokesman for Fortenberry's campaign said Tuesday that he will "ultimately be victorious in this case."