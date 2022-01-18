 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry tests positive for COVID
The omicron variant continued to drive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska to levels never before seen during the pandemic, and now hospitalizations are sharply rising, too.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fortenberry said in a statement Tuesday that he will work from home while he recovers and will vote by proxy. 

“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19,” Fortenberry said in a statement. 

Fortenberry, a Republican who has represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005, recently announced a bid for reelection. He also faces legal challenges after being charged with three felonies stemming from statements he made to federal investigators probing illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry isn't the first Nebraska representative to contract the virus. U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the 2nd District, had COVID in late 2020.

Bacon later encouraged people to get the COVID vaccine after he experienced lingering respiratory issues from the illness. Bacon said doctors determined that COVID exacerbated injuries from a 2018 Amtrak accident in which he was involved.  

