Rep. Jeff Fortenberry tests positive for COVID

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fortenberry said in a statement Tuesday that he will work from home while he recovers and will vote by proxy.

“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19,” Fortenberry said in a statement.

Fortenberry, a Republican who has represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005, recently announced a bid for reelection. He also faces legal challenges after being charged with three felonies stemming from statements he made to federal investigators probing illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry isn't the first Nebraska representative to contract the virus. U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the 2nd District, had COVID in late 2020.