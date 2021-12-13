Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers say he is a victim of 'political prosecution'

"How far does that go?" Blumenfeld asked.

Fortenberry, who has represented eastern Nebraska's 1st District since 2005, is charged with three felonies — two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in "conduit" political contributions from a 2016 California fundraiser.

The funds originated with Gilbert Chagoury, a Paris-based Nigerian, who purportedly directed the donations to Fortenberry because of a shared interest in protecting Christians from persecution in the Middle East. It is illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. political campaigns.

One of the indictments grew out of a July 2019 interview in Washington, D.C., in which Jenkins, an assistant U.S. attorney based in Los Angeles, asked some of the questions posed to Fortenberry.

Prosecutors allege that Fortenberry lied during that interview, and an earlier interview at his Lincoln home, about the origin of the $30,000. They claim that Fortenberry had been informed that the money "probably" came from Chagoury during a 2018 phone call from the organizer of the California fundraiser who, by then, was cooperating with the FBI.