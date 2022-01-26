Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's trial will have to wait.
California's federal courts have suspended jury trials through the end of February because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Fortenberry's trial had been scheduled to begin Feb. 15.
Now the question is: Whenever the trial happens, where will it occur?
John Littrell, one of Fortenberry's attorneys, renewed a motion this week to move the case from California to Nebraska. He argued that time is of the essence — that Nebraska's trial calendar is less busy than California's. He also argued that the case should be heard in Nebraska because the allegations involve actions in Nebraska and Washington, D.C. — not in California. And he argued that Nebraska would be better suited to accommodate witnesses who might testify at trial.
The case against Fortenberry was filed in California in part because that's where an investigation was first launched into illegal political contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire.
Fortenberry, who has represented eastern Nebraska’s 1st District since 2005, is charged with three felonies — two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in “conduit” political contributions from a 2016 California fundraiser.
Federal prosecutors oppose moving the case. If tradition is any indication, judges are loathe to move cases away from their base of operations. Not only does Judge Blumenfeld work in Los Angeles, the U.S. attorneys prosecuting the case do, too.
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts