Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska

In his motion to move the case, Littrell wrote that "most of the government’s civilian witnesses reside outside of California, and five of Fortenberry’s tentative witnesses (including himself) live in Nebraska."

"California has always been an impractical forum for this case," Littrell wrote. "None of the alleged offense conduct occurred in California. Congressman Fortenberry lives in Nebraska and works in Washington, D.C."

Fortenberry's defense team also cited the potential political implications of a delay in the trial and in its hopes to clear the Republican congressman's name.

"In addition to the personal hardship that this unfounded accusation has caused Congressman Fortenberry, it is also affecting the election for Nebraska’s First Congressional District," Littrell wrote. "The indictment in this case has changed the dynamic of the race. Congressman Fortenberry now faces challengers from both the left and the right."

State Sen. Mike Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, recently announced his intention to run against Fortenberry, with Flood receiving endorsements from current Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is running as a Democrat, as is Jazari Kual of Lincoln.

Though not cited by his attorneys, political and judicial observers say there's another reason for Fortenberry's request to move the case to Nebraska: his hopes to find more sympathetic potential jurors in Nebraska vs. California.