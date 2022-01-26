 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's trial is delayed; he again asks that it be moved to Nebraska

  • Updated
Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's trial will have to wait. 

California's federal courts have suspended jury trials through the end of February because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Fortenberry's trial had been scheduled to begin Feb. 15. 

Now the question is: Whenever the trial happens, where will it occur? 

John Littrell, one of Fortenberry's attorneys, renewed a motion this week to move the case from California to Nebraska. He argued that time is of the essence — that Nebraska's trial calendar is less busy than California's. He also argued that the case should be heard in Nebraska because the allegations involve actions in Nebraska and Washington, D.C. — not in California. And he argued that Nebraska would be better suited to accommodate witnesses who might testify at trial. 

Fortenberry

The case against Fortenberry was filed in California in part because that's where an investigation was first launched into illegal political contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire.  

Fortenberry, who has represented eastern Nebraska’s 1st District since 2005, is charged with three felonies — two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in “conduit” political contributions from a 2016 California fundraiser.

The funds originated with Gilbert Chagoury, a Paris-based Nigerian, who purportedly directed the donations to Fortenberry because of a shared interest in protecting Christians from persecution in the Middle East. It is illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. political campaigns.
 
One of the charges grew out of a July 2019 interview in Washington, D.C., in which prosecutor Mack Jenkins, an assistant U.S. attorney based in Los Angeles, asked some of the questions posed to Fortenberry.
 
Prosecutors allege that Fortenberry lied during that interview, and an earlier interview at his Lincoln home, about the origin of the $30,000. They claim that Fortenberry had been informed that the money “probably” came from Chagoury during a 2018 phone call from the organizer of the California fundraiser, who, by then, was cooperating with the FBI.
 
Fortenberry and his lawyers, meanwhile, have maintained that the congressman was "set up" by the FBI and that he couldn’t recall details of the 2018 call. They argue that any charges of false statements should be dropped because his statements were not “material” to the broader investigation into the illegal contributions. Fortenberry, they say, didn’t know the donations were illegal.
 
Fortenberry earlier tried to dismiss the case over the fact that it was filed in California and not Nebraska or Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. rejected that attempt.
 
In his motion to move the case, Littrell wrote that "most of the government’s civilian witnesses reside outside of California, and five of Fortenberry’s tentative witnesses (including himself) live in Nebraska." 

"California has always been an impractical forum for this case," Littrell wrote. "None of the alleged offense conduct occurred in California. Congressman Fortenberry lives in Nebraska and works in Washington, D.C."

Fortenberry's defense team also cited the potential political implications of a delay in the trial and in its hopes to clear the Republican congressman's name. 

"In addition to the personal hardship that this unfounded accusation has caused Congressman Fortenberry, it is also affecting the election for Nebraska’s First Congressional District," Littrell wrote. "The indictment in this case has changed the dynamic of the race. Congressman Fortenberry now faces challengers from both the left and the right."

State Sen. Mike Flood, a Republican from Norfolk, recently announced his intention to run against Fortenberry, with Flood receiving endorsements from current Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is running as a Democrat, as is Jazari Kual of Lincoln. 

Though not cited by his attorneys, political and judicial observers say there's another reason for Fortenberry's request to move the case to Nebraska: his hopes to find more sympathetic potential jurors in Nebraska vs. California. 

Federal prosecutors oppose moving the case. If tradition is any indication, judges are loathe to move cases away from their base of operations. Not only does Judge Blumenfeld work in Los Angeles, the U.S. attorneys prosecuting the case do, too. 

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald.

