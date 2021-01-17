Report: Biden will cancel Keystone XL pipeline on first day as president

CBC News, a Canadian news outlet, reported Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden is poised to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.

The news outlet obtained images of a briefing note purported to be from the Biden transition team that cites rescinding the pipeline as one of his moves tackling climate change.

The words "Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit" appear on the list of Biden's first-day executive actions, according to CBC, which confirmed its reporting with sources.

Shortly after the report came out, Nebraska's Jane Kleeb tweeted her excitement.

Kleeb championed the fight against the pipeline and now leads the Nebraska Democratic Party.

"A decade of fighting and a scrappy Dem from Scranton (Biden) will be the one to hear the scrappy and very unlikely alliance of pipeline fighters. On. Day. One. #FingersCrossed #NoKXL," she tweeted.

Other climate actions planned by Biden include rejoining the international treaty known as the Paris climate agreement.

Canada has advocated for the U.S. to continue with the pipeline. A representative of TC Energy, the company building the pipeline, could not immediately be reached.

