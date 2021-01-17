 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Biden will cancel Keystone XL pipeline on first day as president
0 comments
alert featured

Report: Biden will cancel Keystone XL pipeline on first day as president

{{featured_button_text}}
122020-owh-new-keystonexl-pic_cm004 (copy)

Pipes intended for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Nebraska, last month.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

CBC News, a Canadian news outlet, reported Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden is poised to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.

The news outlet obtained images of a briefing note purported to be from the Biden transition team that cites rescinding the pipeline as one of his moves tackling climate change.

The words "Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit" appear on the list of Biden's first-day executive actions, according to CBC, which confirmed its reporting with sources.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after the report came out, Nebraska's Jane Kleeb tweeted her excitement.

Kleeb championed the fight against the pipeline and now leads the Nebraska Democratic Party.

"A decade of fighting and a scrappy Dem from Scranton (Biden) will be the one to hear the scrappy and very unlikely alliance of pipeline fighters. On. Day. One. #FingersCrossed #NoKXL," she tweeted.

Other climate actions planned by Biden include rejoining the international treaty known as the Paris climate agreement.

Canada has advocated for the U.S. to continue with the pipeline. A representative of TC Energy, the company building the pipeline, could not immediately be reached.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert