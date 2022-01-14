Report offers 21 policy options to reform Nebraska's criminal justice system

“I feel like we’re being asked to classify non-person, non-sex offense or crimes as nonviolent,” Geist said. “Therefore, we change the sentence structure for that person and have a less long sentence for them. And there’s a portion of us on the group that are not OK with that.”

She mentioned possession and distribution of drugs as an example.

According to the report, one policy option that didn't receive support from all group members is making possession of a certain amount of drugs, other than marijuana, a misdemeanor offense. The goal would be to separate people with a substance use disorder who are using a personal amount of drugs from people with larger amounts who may be dealing.

Drug possession was the leading offense at admission to Nebraska’s prisons in 2020, according to the report.

Some group members were concerned that the change would undermine problem-solving courts and other diversion efforts, according to the report.

Another area of disagreement: providing judges guidance that consecutive sentences should be reserved for serious and harmful offenses.