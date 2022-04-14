Report on Herbster groping allegations sparks firestorm of bipartisan condemnation

Republican candidate for Nebraska governor Charles W. Herbster is facing condemnation from powerful politicians of all stripes — from the governor to every female state senator — over allegations that he groped multiple women, including a state lawmaker.

The Nebraska Examiner on Thursday reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster, a Republican megadonor and CEO of Conklin Co. and other businesses, touched them inappropriately. The women were between their late teens and mid-20s at the time, according to the Examiner, and all the incidents occurred between 2017 and this year.

In a statement, Herbster said the "accusations are 100% false."

"For over thirty years, I've employed hundreds of people," he said. "I've respected and empowered women to run my company, my farm and now my campaign. Not once has my integrity EVER been challenged in this manner. It's only after I've threatened the stranglehold the establishment has on this state do they stoop to lies this large."

Rumors of inappropriate behavior around women have circulated around Herbster since at least the start of his campaign.

One of the women, State Sen. Julie Slama, confirmed the Examiner's reporting in a statement Thursday. The Examiner reported that Herbster reached up Slama’s skirt without her consent “and touched her inappropriately” as she walked by at the Douglas County Republican Party’s 2019 Elephant Remembers dinner.

In her statement, Slama said she referenced the incident in a floor speech earlier this year. Slama and other women spoke out in February, when Sen. Mike Groene resigned after he took photos of a female staffer without her knowledge.

“Early on, when I got into politics at age 22 in Nebraska, I was groped at a political event by someone who is not a member of this body and not a current or former office-holder,” Slama said in her floor speech. “I buried it, because I had gone through a worse trauma in college and tried to minimize it, just as I try to minimize it when I’ve been touched inappropriately on this floor and in committee by members of this body.”

Thursday, she said she’s not “seeking media attention or any other gain” and that she “simply was not going to lie and say it did not occur." Slama, who was originally appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts and has endorsed one of Herbster's opponents, requested privacy Thursday.

Other allegations reported by the Examiner from seven anonymous victims have not been independently corroborated by The World-Herald. Those women told The Examiner that the candidate “groped them on their buttocks, outside of their clothes, during political events or beauty pageants,” according to the reporting.

The report set off a firestorm of rebuke, with powerful figures across the political spectrum saying the allegations should disqualify Herbster from holding office.

The 12 other women who serve in the Legislature rallied around Slama, commending her and the other women who came forward and calling Herbster “unfit to serve.”

“Sexual assault is despicable and damaging,” read a statement signed by the 13 lawmakers. “This is not a question of politics — it is an issue of character and basic human decency. Charles Herbster's behavior is completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust. Herbster's actions as outlined by the Nebraska Examiner render him unfit to serve.”

Former Gov. Kay Orr said men who've witnessed this kind of behavior should also step up.

"It is shocking to read the allegations against Charles Herbster, of his misconduct and degradation of women," Orr said in a statement. "I understand the reluctance of women to step forward for fear of retribution. However, it is my hope that men who have witnessed such behavior should feel responsible to come forward also."

Ricketts, who had previously said Herbster was unfit for office, called the report “beyond horrible” and urged Herbster to “beg forgiveness” of victims and “seek treatment.”

“Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership,” Ricketts said. “I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to respect, support, and stand with these survivors, who had the courage to tell the truth about what happened to them. These brave women have Susanne’s and my full support.”

Slama, Orr and Ricketts have endorsed another front-runner in the gubernatorial race, Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen, who issued a similar condemnation.

"All Nebraskans are called to be examples to our families, and Nebraska leaders are called to be examples to our families, communities and the state of Nebraska," Pillen said in a statement. "Sexually assaulting women should be disqualifying for anyone seeking to serve as a leader. Suzanne and I are praying for the women targeted by Charles W. Herbster."

Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who has polled competitively in what many observers have considered a three-way race, said he “was disgusted reading the stories of my colleague, Sen. Slama, and the other brave women who came forward today.”

“As a husband and father of two young daughters, this is personal,” Lindstrom said. “We need to listen to and stand with the victims."

