Report says Nebraska prison staff shortages increased injuries from fire

LINCOLN — Critically low staffing at a Lincoln prison allowed a mattress fire to grow large enough to send four people to the hospital, according to a newly released report.

The report, from the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said a Lincoln Correctional Center housing unit for inmates with mental illnesses or a need to be segregated from others was unattended when an inmate started the Oct. 23, 2021, fire.

The Lincoln Correctional Center is now part of the Residential and Treatment Center complex, which also includes the former Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and a partially finished expansion.

"Staff were stretched so thin on the day of this fire that they were unable to provide adequate supervision of an area that houses some of the most troubled and troublesome inmates," the report said. "A fire which could have been noticed and addressed almost immediately instead resulted in serious injuries to inmates and staff."

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has struggled with staffing shortages even as inmate numbers have climbed. The system ranks at or near the top in the nation for overcrowding.

The fire occurred at a time when the prison system was struggling to maintain even minimum staffing levels at its facilities. The state has bumped up salaries significantly since then to help with attracting and retaining workers.

According to the Inspector General's report: Only one staff person was assigned to the 32-bed C1 unit the Saturday of the fire and he had left to get a printout from another staff member.

No fire or smoke alarms sounded and it took several minutes for the staff member to hear inmates pounding on their doors and yelling for help. Meanwhile, thick, black smoke was pouring out from under the cell door and into the unit.

When other staff responded to the emergency call, they found the inmate who had started the fire lying face-down on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing. One performed chest compressions until the prisoner started breathing again.

The inmate was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure with hypoxia. He spent three days there, most of the time on a ventilator. Three staff members also were taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation and one ended up spending the night.

The report praised staff for saving the inmate's life, despite being short-handed and facing difficulties because of the smoke. Staff also were able to evacuate other inmates from the unit quickly.

But the report raised concerns about the appropriateness of the housing assignment for the 27-year-old inmate who started the fire. The inmate has a developmental disability and a mental illness, according to the report, and has been in the state prison system since March 2019.

Before the fire, he had been placed in restrictive housing. Since then, he has been placed with inmates who have chronic mental illnesses. Both groups spend most of their time locked in their cells and are generally unable to leave the unit for programming, dining or other activities.

"(The inmate) and the staff who work with him have attributed much of his misbehavior to frustration over his housing situation, as well as boredom due to being confined to such a restrictive environment," the report said.

Since the fire, the inmate has broken out of his restraints and assaulted or spat on staff at least three times, the report said.

The Inspector General's Office recommended using the mental health unit only for those who can benefit from its services and finding another option for prisoners like this inmate, who cannot be placed in long-term restrictive housing, sometimes known as solitary confinement, because of his developmental disability.

Other recommendations focused on ensuring that housing units are consistently monitored, beefing up fire safety including vents to remove smoke more quickly and instituting regular, formal reviews for inmates assigned to chronic mental health units similar to those conducted for inmates in restrictive housing.

In an Aug. 8 letter, state Corrections Director Scott Frakes accepted the recommendations about fire safety but rejected the rest. He said a new behavioral health unit included in the expansion provides options for inmates such as the one who started the fire. Concerning the recommendation for reviews, he said residential mental health beds are not the same as restrictive housing, and therefore do not need the same types of reviews.