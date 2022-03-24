Republican candidates for Nebraska governor debate new prison, proposed lake

LINCOLN — A couple of the current Nebraska governor’s big spending proposals were met with some skepticism from Republicans running to replace him at a debate Thursday evening.

Four candidates — Falls City cattle rancher and Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, and Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour — took the stage at Nebraska Public Media's Lincoln studio. It marked the first time they've faced off in a debate environment.

Ricketts has pressed state lawmakers to fund a $270 million new state prison and a $500 million canal-and-reservoir project to get water from the South Platte River in Colorado. He has also backed a proposal for a lake near the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln.

Lindstrom said operating expenses and workforce could make a new prison far more expensive than just the initial $270 million, and that not enough has been done over the past two decades to address other concerns. He and others mentioned getting nonviolent offenders skills so they will be employable once they get out of prison, and dealing with mental health and addiction issues.

“I'm not going to say no to a prison, but at this stage, it's hard to fund it and it's hard to staff it, and we haven't done enough steps on the upfront to control the outcome that we're looking to try to get,” Lindstrom said.

Herbster said the new prison “will not solve all the problems,” and that the state would still be short on prison beds.

“It’s gonna cost a lot of money to Nebraska taxpayers, and the very best thing that we can do is look at mental health, mental illness,” Herbster said. He also alluded to drugs “coming across the southern border” as part of the issue. Herbster has often focused on securing the country's southern border throughout his gubernatorial campaign.

Thibodeau sounded supportive of building a new prison, saying that, in addition to overcrowding, the current situation presents an unsafe work environment.

“Once the new prison is built, how do we keep those criminals in there that need to be put in jail and make sure people do not get released too early?” she said.

Some candidates were noncommittal on the canal and lake projects.

Herbster didn’t offer an answer to whether he supported the specific proposals, saying he’s never held elected office and didn’t have access to all of the information. But he emphasized the importance of preserving water.

“Whatever it takes to preserve our resources and protect our people. You can be assured, as governor, that will be the first thing I think about every single morning when I wake up,” he said.

Thibodeau challenged the idea that a person wouldn’t have access to the information, saying it’s in the news media and presented in the Legislature. It's about reading and asking questions, she said.

She supported the canal, but said she’d like to see more about the lake proposal. It concerns her that it would be focused on one part of the state.

Ridenour said he thought it was in Nebraska’s best interest to build the canal and reservoir system, but that it should be done smartly.

“We have to make sure the money is there, we have to make sure ... we understand what we need, and we’ve got to make sure that the solution is going to be sustainable,” he said.

He potentially supports the lake, he said, linking it with a consumption-based tax system. Ridenour backs the "EPIC" consumption tax proposal, a plan to replace existing taxes with a tax on all services and new goods.

Lindstrom sounded supportive of both ideas.

He said he’s long been concerned about the impact of Colorado's rising population on water in Nebraska, and said he agrees that money should be spent to protect Nebraskans' water rights. He called the lake a “very good investment” to make the state competitive and keep younger families here.

The hourlong debate offered a chance for the candidates to distinguish themselves, as they were asked for their thoughts on troubles facing farmers, making Nebraska work for marginalized communities, tax plans and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In setting himself apart, Lindstrom said he’s the “only proven tax-cutter” in the race, citing specific efforts in the Legislature. Thibodeau took aim at her opponents in her closing statement, including the first and only dig at a notably absent candidate: Jim Pillen. She said he was "campaigning from Facebook" and "spreading lies about candidates."

On the pandemic, the candidates largely complimented Ricketts for his approach and talked about protecting individual rights and pushing back against mandates. However, Herbster, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, said China released COVID-19 with the aim of ousting the former president.

“The pandemic came from China, don't kid yourselves,” he said. “I won't back away from that. It was the only thing they had to do to get Donald J. Trump out of office.”

Afterward, he told reporters that he's always believed it was a "planned pandemic" that's part of "taking America down and dividing America." He said he believes COVID-19 is real, saying people close to him died of the disease.

Recent polling suggests it’s a three-way race between Herbster, Pillen and Lindstrom, with Herbster in front.

Pillen declined the invitation, citing a scheduling conflict, and has since signaled he’ll skip any future debates. He hosted a tele-town hall at the same time as the debate. Another candidate, Michael Connely, declined the invitation after learning that the venue had a mask requirement at the time, according to Nebraska Public Media.

Thursday's event is so far the only firmly scheduled debate before early primary voting starts. Central Nebraska-based NTV News is planning to host one, but had not released details as of Thursday.

A total of 12 people filed to run for governor. In addition to the four GOP candidates who debated Thursday, Pillen, and Connely, three other Republicans are in the mix: Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln, Lela McNinch of Lincoln and Troy Wentz of Sterling.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Roy A. Harris of Linwood filed as Democrats, and Scott Zimmerman of Omaha filed as a Libertarian.

Only registered Republicans can vote in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Democrats, Libertarians and the new Legal Marijuana NOW Party have opened their primaries to nonpartisan voters.

Counties can start mailing early voting ballots April 4. In-person early voting starts April 11, and election day is May 10.

