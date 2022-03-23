Republican candidates for Nebraska governor to debate Thursday without Pillen

Thursday evening, four Republican candidates for Nebraska governor will take the debate stage for the first time and answer journalists' questions. But one candidate, Jim Pillen, declined the invitation.

Last month, he cited a scheduling conflict with Thursday's debate. But he has since signaled that he’ll also skip any future debates, throwing a wrench into the traditional expectations of election season.

In Nebraska, the Republican primary often serves as the de facto general election, with the winner likely to win the governor’s race. To come out on top, political observers say, GOP candidates need to appeal to heavily conservative voters who live across the state.

The importance of the debates in achieving that goal, though, is itself up for debate.

Pillen’s campaign manager said earlier this month that they're focused on grassroots outreach — the campaign has made stops in all 93 counties. He called debates “political theater” and “a chance for the mainstream media to pit Republican candidates against each other and hijack the agenda from Republican voters.” Campaign spokesperson Matthew Trail said this week Pillen would be attending a "Team Pillen reception" Thursday in Lincoln (the same city where the debate is taking place) then host a tele-town hall "to answer voters' questions directly."

There’s a lot of political science research that suggests door-to-door, face-to-face campaigning is very effective if it’s done well, said Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor. But there’s still reason for a candidate to debate.

Debates can reveal information, she said, not even necessarily about stances on issues, but a strong sense of a person’s style. And they can potentially create enthusiasm to get people to actually vote.

“For a statewide election, it seems to me that you would want to get your face out there, that you would want to get people to see you up against the other major contenders and show off that you're the best,” she said.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman said debates are important for Nebraskans to tell the differences between candidates, and that voters like to see them respond to news media under pressure. That stands in contrast to forums, where every candidate is generally asked the same question and there aren't opportunities for rebuttal.

“If you’re going to be a good governor for the state of Nebraska, you better be prepared to answer the questions from the media and the citizens of this state every single day, because that’s what they expect,” Heineman said.

But Jon Bruning, who served in the Nebraska Legislature and as attorney general, placed less emphasis on debates. He said there were three or four debates before the Republican primary when he ran for governor in 2014 — a contest he ultimately lost to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The most important aspect of a campaign for statewide office in Nebraska is spending time on the road, crisscrossing the state and meeting voters personally, he said. Bruning has not endorsed a candidate this cycle, but he donated $2,000 to Pillen’s campaign in December.

“Any candidate that’s going to be successful in this state is going to put tens of thousands of miles on their car,” he said.

A candidate also uses television and online ads to build excitement, he said, and they need to raise enough money for those ads, travel and staff. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer who's endorsed by Ricketts, raised $5.3 million in cash last year, more than any other candidate.

Bruning said it’s clear the top three candidates in this race — Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom — are “working their tails off” traveling the state and raising money.

Debates are “a part of the fabric of a campaign,” Bruning said. They can be beneficial, he said, but aren’t the “be-all, end-all." There are potential negative repercussions to participating in a debate, he said, without a huge upside.

There are examples of candidates elsewhere declining debates.

Bruning pointed to national news that the Republican National Committee signaled it may require GOP presidential candidates to skip debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. And to Ohio, where plans for a gubernatorial debate were recently nixed after no Republican candidates said they’d attend. According to Cleveland.com reporting, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ducked debates in the 2018 primary, too.

Paul Landow, an associate professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and former chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said it’s a common argument that debates don’t have much impact unless someone makes a major mistake. Landow pointed to 1988, when then-Sen. David Karnes said Nebraska needed "fewer farmers" in a debate and was ultimately defeated by Democrat Bob Kerrey.

“I think (Pillen) sees himself as the front-runner,” Landow said. “And I think he believes that if he debates, he has nothing to gain but a lot to lose.”

Recent polling does not suggest Pillen is in the lead. Rather, polls indicate that it’s a three-way race with Herbster out ahead of the pack, followed by Pillen and Lindstrom. Theiss-Morse said she doesn't understand the strategy of not debating in light of those results.

But Landow said Pillen may still see himself as the front-runner or becoming the front-runner. Weighing the costs and benefits, he could believe there’s a greater risk in debating than not — even though it’s clear there’s also some risk to him not debating.

Some political observers think it's hurting Pillen. Fellow GOP candidate State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau has issued the sharpest criticism of the choice, alleging that her opponent is afraid of voters and doesn’t have a firm grip on issues.

Debates are normally a “pretty perfunctory thing,” Landow said.

“If you’re gonna run for office, you’re gonna need to make a commitment to debate,” he said. “And if you refuse every single debate, people are gonna look at you and think something’s wrong.”

Thursday’s debate is the only debate ahead of the primary that’s been firmly scheduled. Central Nebraska-based NTV News is planning to host a debate, but details have not been released.

How to tune in Thursday

Nebraska Public Media is hosting Thursday’s debate in its studio in Lincoln, without an audience. Participants include: Herbster, Lindstrom, Thibodeau and Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour.

Date: Thursday, March 24

Thursday, March 24 Time: 7-8 p.m. CT

7-8 p.m. CT Moderator: Nebraska Public Media News Director Dennis Kellogg

Nebraska Public Media News Director Dennis Kellogg Panelists: Nebraska Public Media News Reporter Fred Knapp, NTV Anchor Colleen Williams and WOWT Anchor Lauren Melendez

Nebraska Public Media News Reporter Fred Knapp, NTV Anchor Colleen Williams and WOWT Anchor Lauren Melendez How to watch/listen: Tune into Nebraska Public Media on television, radio, NebraskaPublicMedia.org, the Nebraska Public Media app or Nebraska Public Media’s Facebook page.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.