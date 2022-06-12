Republican Flood says his connections, experience needed in Congress

Late nights talking shop in their Lincoln apartments. Shooting the breeze over meals at the Capitol.

That’s how State Sen. Mike Flood and former veteran Nebraska legislators Ed Schrock and Jim Cudaback recall Flood’s first years, 2005 and 2006, in the Legislature.

Flood, a Norfolk civic leader, businessman, broadcaster and attorney, went on to become Nebraska’s longest-serving speaker of the Legislature and one of the youngest (he says another speaker was a month younger). He was term-limited out in 2013 after two terms and, after a required break, returned to the Legislature in 2021 after winning an uncontested race.

Now, he is the Republican candidate in a June 28 special election to fill out the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s term representing Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Fortenberry resigned after being found guilty of three felonies related to taking illegal campaign contributions. Early voting is already underway in the race.

Flood, 47, also is the Republican nominee in the November general election for the seat’s two-year term that starts in January. In both races, he’ll face Democrat Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

Flood said the hours spent listening to the stories of experienced lawmakers like Schrock and Cudaback helped him understand the workings of the Legislature and, in turn, become more effective at his job. He said he’d bring the same approach to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“To be successful in the Legislature, it’s about relationships and earning people’s trust,” Flood said.

In Congress, Flood would represent all or parts of 12 eastern Nebraska counties, including the communities of Lincoln, Bellevue, Norfolk and Columbus. The 1st District seat is open for the first time since 2004, when Fortenberry was elected to the first of his nine terms.

Leading figures in the Nebraska Republican Party, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, threw their weight behind Flood even before Fortenberry was found guilty. Their concern had been that Fortenberry’s indictment could lead to a Democrat taking the seat.

Nationally, the Republican Party hopes to flip the House of Representatives red, and Republicans say holding onto the 1st Congressional District is key to doing so.

The relationships Flood built in the Legislature have stood the test of time, his former colleagues say.

“(Mike) is very knowledgeable and engaged, he is very fair and capable,” Schrock said. “I’d vote for him if I was in his district — I’d vote for him twice.”

Cudaback described Flood as someone who wasn’t full of himself and was willing to learn.

“The thing I like about Mike is he can see the big picture,” Cudaback said.

Flood’s campaign page mirrors the language of current politics, describing the nation as being at a crossroads “between prosperity and socialism; traditional values or liberal wokeness.”

Asked about polarization in politics and how, as a congressman, he would represent all the people of his district, Flood said: “As a member of my party, I want to effect change that will help everybody in the district by creating opportunities, both economic development opportunities and educational opportunities and by making decisions that will make our nation safe. I’ll do that by connecting with people and spending time with all the communities of the 1st District.”

The district leans Republican by 11 points, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index.

Flood’s business background is in communications and broadcast media. In 1999, he launched the Norfolk-based country music radio station US92. Since then, he’s added another 14 radio stations and five television stations across Nebraska. His media network provides local content, from news to high school sports.

These “hyperlocal” stations help strengthen their Nebraska communities, said Flood’s friend and business collaborator Dan Spray.

“I’ve never met anyone as passionate about rural Nebraska or Nebraska in general as Mike,” he said.

Flood was born in Omaha and grew up in Norfolk.

At one time, he had his sights on the Governor’s Mansion, not Congress. In 2012, Flood announced he would run to replace Heineman, who was being term-limited out. The night he announced his candidacy, his wife, Mandi, discovered a lump on her breast. It turned out to be a fast-growing cancer. Flood dropped out of the race to be with his family.

“Fortunately, we look back today and she’s healthy, everyone is fine,” he said.

Flood said he is undaunted by the challenges of serving in Congress, which include splitting time between the district and Washington, D.C., and running on a two-year election cycle. His two children, ages 15 and 12, will finish out their school years in Norfolk. He says he relishes the idea of serving in Congress.

“I personally think it takes as much or more skill to be effective in the legislative branch than it does in any other. ... I enjoy the pluralized nature of being in the Legislature. There are so many different voices,” he said. “It really is the marketplace of ideas.”

As a state senator, Flood represents all of Madison County, where Norfolk is located, and part of Pierce County.

Flood said his enthusiasm for the congressional seat has grown as he has campaigned across the district, meeting and talking with people.

“It’s given my decision to run even more depth,” he said. “People are really wanting to have a conversation with their congressman.”

On policy, Flood said:

Abortion: Should be banned in all cases except to save the life of the mother, with no exception for rape or incest. As speaker of the Legislature, Flood successfully promoted a bill that made Nebraska the first state in the nation to ban abortions upon 20 weeks — proponents argued that is the point at which the fetus can feel pain. Flood took criticism in campaign ads by Fortenberry for voting to provide prenatal care to prospective mothers, regardless of their immigration status. “It’s a vote I don’t regret,” he said. “There was only one choice and that is to be pro-life when it’s hard as well as when it’s easy.”

Immigration: Opposes citizenship and welfare benefits for anyone in the country illegally, including “Dreamers” — those immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. He said Dreamers should have a way of continuing to live and work in the U.S. but without a path to citizenship and not before America’s southern border is secure. Flood favors finishing the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Climate change: Initially said that humans are the dominant cause, which is in sync with scientific findings. Flood subsequently clarified his views by saying humans “may” be a contributing factor. Other countries such as China and India “need to take it as seriously as lawmakers in the United States,” he said. Flood sees carbon sequestration as an economic opportunity for Nebraska. He supports the for-now derailed Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast, traversing Nebraska.

As a civic leader in the Norfolk area, Flood has focused heavily on economic development in northeast Nebraska and has helped with an ambitious plan called Northeast Nebraska Growing Together. It aims to transform the region, focusing on information technology and young adults. The goal is to make the area attractive to 20-somethings and young families.

It includes a scholarship program that provides students an education at Wayne State College, but requires that they live and work their senior year in Norfolk. Other legs to the program include the arts, housing, retraining workers whose existing jobs are disappearing and providing young families with free child care.

Courtney Dentlinger, who has worked in economic development in Nebraska in various capacities over the years, including two years as Ricketts’ economic development director, described Flood as an effective partner.

“He’s very forward-thinking and pragmatic,” she said. “He’s great at building coalitions and getting things done. He’s really got Nebraskans’ best interests at heart.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.