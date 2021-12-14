Republican Pat Moore announces candidacy for Nebraska State Board of Education

Republican Pat Moore announced his candidacy for the Nebraska State Board of Education on Tuesday, saying if elected, he will challenge state officials and keep education under local control.
Moore is running in District 7 in the 2022 election. Robin Stevens currently holds the seat, which represents 44 counties in western Nebraska. Moore previously ran unsuccessfully for the state board in 1994.
A resident of Litchfield in Sherman County, Moore said he felt the need to run again because the state board is in dire need of change.
"Some of the processes that have been in place I believe need challenged and some of the thinking the board members have need challenged," he said.
Moore said he also wants to hold Matthew Blomstedt, the state's education commissioner, and the Nebraska Department of Education accountable.
Like many critics of the board, Moore said he wants to keep the proposed health-education standards and critical race theory out of classrooms.
The standards, which were postponed indefinitely in September, would have taught children about gender identity and sexual orientation. Moore said he represented parents on a health curriculum committee for Kearney Public Schools in the 1990s to protest similar standards, though the more recent version "is a lot worse," he said.
Moore was previously a chairman on the board that created Faith Christian School of Kearney, he said. He also served as a pastor to various Nebraska churches for 20 years up until 2020.
"I believe my most recent role as intentional interim pastor for different churches has helped prepare me to recognize and repair broken systems, face difficult situations head on and work cooperatively through conflict," he said.
Half of the eight seats on the state board will be up for election in 2022. Along with the district Moore is running in, Districts 5, 6 and 8 also will be on the ballot. The race is officially nonpartisan and board members serve four-year terms.
Moore was at least the second Nebraskan to declare their candidacy in the span of a week. Republican John Sieler recently announced he his running to represent District 8 in Omaha.
Moore, like Sieler, said he supports parents' rights in their child's education.
"I think that the parents are the primary educators of their children and the control of education should be on the local level as much as possible," he said. "I am used to seeing parents stepping up and becoming involved."