Republican Pat Moore announces candidacy for Nebraska State Board of Education

Moore was previously a chairman on the board that created Faith Christian School of Kearney, he said. He also served as a pastor to various Nebraska churches for 20 years up until 2020.

"I believe my most recent role as intentional interim pastor for different churches has helped prepare me to recognize and repair broken systems, face difficult situations head on and work cooperatively through conflict," he said.

Half of the eight seats on the state board will be up for election in 2022. Along with the district Moore is running in, Districts 5, 6 and 8 also will be on the ballot. The race is officially nonpartisan and board members serve four-year terms.

Moore was at least the second Nebraskan to declare their candidacy in the span of a week. Republican John Sieler recently announced he his running to represent District 8 in Omaha.

Moore, like Sieler, said he supports parents' rights in their child's education.