Republican plan for Nebraska Legislature redistricting can't overcome filibuster

Hughes was among several senators who represent rural areas who on Monday argued that increasing the size of rural districts can make it unmanageable to represent constituents.

“It’s about servicing the citizens of the state of Nebraska," Hughes said. "They deserve representation. They deserve access to their senator.”

Hughes and Kolterman are both term-limited Republicans and have only a year left in office.

The debate became heated at times Monday, though much of the action was taking place away from microphones — in side conversations and the map room.

Lawmakers debated alternatives, including Wayne’s map and a version of Wayne’s map with a reconfigured Lancaster County area. The latter, an amendment sponsored by Kolterman, gained support from area senators in both parties.

Many lawmakers who opposed the Republican proposal spoke about specific changes that would happen to their districts, slicing up communities they see as cohesive or drastically altering the area they represent. Guidelines passed by the Legislature require redrawn boundaries to follow county lines when practical, preserve communities of interest, and allow for the core of current districts to be preserved.