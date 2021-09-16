Republican redistricting plan fails to overcome filibuster in Nebraska Legislature

Sen. Megan Hunt, a Democrat from Omaha, said the proposal was developed because the 2nd District provided an Electoral College vote for Democrat Joe Biden in one of the nation's most contentious elections. She said Republicans wanted to take away that possibility.

"Let's not lie. Let's not be coy. Let's not obfuscate," she said. "LB 1 was drafted to be provocative."

But others argued for the Republican plan, especially Sarpy County senators who said it recognized the rapid growth of their county and their efforts to work together.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, a Republican, urged his colleagues to be open to the possibility of change. He called LB 1 the best plan for advancing statewide interests and said it would be a "value-added" for Douglas County by giving it two congressional representatives.

He also pushed back against claims that LB 1 amounted to gerrymandering, saying "gerrymandering does not mean something we just don't like."

Another Republican, Sen. John Arch of La Vista, pointed out the similarities among Sarpy's five cities and the growth that each is experiencing. He took issue with those who insist on keeping Douglas County whole.