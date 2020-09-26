Republicans pushing forward to swiftly confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill was focused last week on honoring the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and sharply debating the process for filling her seat on the Supreme Court.
Republicans are pressing forward to swiftly confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. That’s despite Democratic charges of hypocrisy given that GOP senators blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016 because it was a presidential election year.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, defended his position last week by saying that he only promised in 2016 to not hold a nomination hearing in a future presidential election year if he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
But Grassley is no longer chairman, having passed the gavel to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has indicated he will hold a hearing on the nomination.
“What other people do I have no control over,” Grassley told reporters.
He said he has a responsibility to evaluate the merits of a nominee once that nominee gets a hearing and advances to the floor. It appears all four GOP senators from Iowa and Nebraska will support moving forward with the nomination soon.
One big issue on the horizon for the court is a case pursued by Republicans to throw out the Affordable Care Act. Democrats say that case highlights the stakes in the upcoming election and that millions of Americans could lose their health insurance if that GOP lawsuit is successful.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said that just because Republicans have backed the lawsuit doesn’t mean they want the entire law to go away. Rather, he said it’s too difficult now to make necessary improvements to the law.
“I don’t support a total just tossing out the ACA,” Bacon said. “What I want to do is get the latitude to work within it to make improvements. That’s what I think most voters want right now and it makes sense to me.”
Republican lawmakers also were pressed about Trump’s refusal to commit to conceding the presidential race if returns clearly show that he’s lost.
Trump has indicated that the only way he could lose is if the election is rigged, raising the prospect that he might not accept a loss as legitimate.
In other news:
Court battle begins
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., took issue with news accounts about Barrett’s membership in the charismatic Christian group People of Praise. One report described how groups such as that one helped inspire Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” One former member described the group as a cult in which women are expected to obey men.
“These ugly smears against Judge Barrett are a combination of anti-Catholic bigotry and QAnon-level stupidity,” Sasse said in a statement. “People of Praise is basically a Bible study — and just like billions of Christians around the world, Judge Barrett reads the Bible, prays, and tries to serve her community. Senators should condemn this wacky McCarthyism.”
COVID-19 and data
During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing last week, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., highlighted issues surrounding data privacy during the pandemic.
Fischer has advocated for legislation that aims to create standards for consumer data privacy. She also touted legislation aimed specifically at protecting data privacy in the context of the pandemic, which she said has exposed issues that go beyond health care and the economy.
“Notably, the rollout of contact-tracing efforts has been difficult given the fragmented state of data privacy,” Fischer said. “I’ve heard from hundreds of Nebraskans worried about how their personal information will be protected.”
