Republicans pushing forward to swiftly confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

He said he has a responsibility to evaluate the merits of a nominee once that nominee gets a hearing and advances to the floor. It appears all four GOP senators from Iowa and Nebraska will support moving forward with the nomination soon.

One big issue on the horizon for the court is a case pursued by Republicans to throw out the Affordable Care Act. Democrats say that case highlights the stakes in the upcoming election and that millions of Americans could lose their health insurance if that GOP lawsuit is successful.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said that just because Republicans have backed the lawsuit doesn’t mean they want the entire law to go away. Rather, he said it’s too difficult now to make necessary improvements to the law.

“I don’t support a total just tossing out the ACA,” Bacon said. “What I want to do is get the latitude to work within it to make improvements. That’s what I think most voters want right now and it makes sense to me.”

Republican lawmakers also were pressed about Trump’s refusal to commit to conceding the presidential race if returns clearly show that he’s lost.