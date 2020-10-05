Resolution blasting Don Kleine exposes rift within Nebraska Democratic Party

Landow blamed the “lapse of judgment” on party Chair Jane Kleeb. Kleeb continues to decline to comment on the matter, except to say that Kleine could expect the support of the Nebraska Democratic Party if he decides to run for reelection in 2022. (Kleine has not announced whether he’ll seek office again.)

“We’re not condemning Don Kleine,” she said the day after the resolution passed. “We’re not asking him to resign. It was the body’s intention to say his comments were unacceptable.”

Landow said he’s heard from party friends who won’t purchase a table for a fundraising dinner or, like Barrett, are changing their party affiliation. Landow said he’ll always be a Democrat and will “be one on the day I die,” but is pulling his financial support from the state party. He plans to ask the party to return a recent financial contribution so he can give it to Kleine’s potential reelection campaign.

Landow said he has heard from many rank-and-file Democrats who no longer want to be a part of the state party.