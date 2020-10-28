Retired Ashland educator seeks to displace GOP-backed incumbent in District 23 race

Helen Raikes said the recent mailers were an example of “the slanderous accusations, grabbing any little filament and twisting and distorting it” to “demonize” an opponent.

She said she has no plan to hurt school funding in her district. The China accusation, Raikes said, was an attempt to “fan the fires of hatred”; she said she couldn’t imagine “a single way” Chinese education should influence U.S. policy.

Raikes, who once worked for the U.S. Health and Human Services Department and was a specialist in early childhood education at UNL, said that Clinton was one of the first advocates for early childhood education. She said she had admired that, and Clinton’s work with the Children’s Defense Fund, so she donated to Clinton’s campaign.

Raikes added that if Bostelman “had so much to say” about her, why did he refuse to meet her “in an honorable, venerated and time-honored format, the election debate?”

Johnson, the former senator from the district and the current mayor of Wahoo, has endorsed Raikes and said he’s provided advice on how to combat the negative ads. Bostelman, in his email, said that his record had been distorted by the Raikes campaign.