Retired lieutenant colonel from Offutt joins Fortenberry's GOP challengers

A newly retired lieutenant colonel from Offutt Air Force Base is the latest Republican to file for the congressional seat occupied by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

John "Glen" Weaver said his run for political office provides him an opportunity to continue serving his country.

"We need a point of reflection and clarity in this country," he said. "I want to bring decency and honesty to the district."

Weaver, 45, retired as chief of the 55th Wing Command Post. He has served two stints at the base for a total of 15 years.

Weaver has served 22 years with the Air Force and has been on 11 deployments, including in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. He has been on the ground and flown combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. His years in the military, his experience with national security and time at Offutt position him well to serve the district, he said.

Weaver is an Omaha resident, which places him outside of the 1st Congressional District's boundaries. He said he intends to move to Bellevue, which is in the 1st District. House members are not required to live within the district they represent.