Retirements hitting Nebraska legislative staff hard

LINCOLN — It’s no secret that Nebraska government will be going through a lot of changes at the top in coming weeks.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will leave after eight years as the state’s chief elected official. Fourteen state senators will wrap up their time in the Legislature while two others left after the last legislative session ended — a turnover of nearly one in every three legislative seats.

Less well known are the numbers of longtime legislative employees departing, part of a wave of retirements among the behind-the-scenes people who keep the Nebraska Legislature functioning. Many have spent close to four decades working for the Legislature and several have held key positions.

With them is going hundreds of years of experience in state laws and lawmaking, state agencies, the state budget and legislative operations.

“It’s going to be pretty devastating as far as institutional knowledge walking out the door,” said State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, who is at the end of his eight years in the Legislature. “We’re just at kind of a crossroads right now.”

Those leaving include Patrick O’Donnell, whose 45-year tenure as clerk of the Legislature has made him the nation’s longest-currently serving legislative clerk. He announced that he will retire at the end of the year.

His longevity is exceeded by only two other legislative clerks or secretaries, long since retired, who served 48 years each, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Liz Hruska will be the latest in a string of legislative fiscal office veterans to call it a career. Her retirement comes after 39 years with the fiscal office and means that 10 of the office’s 12 analysts will have retired since 2018. The total includes former director Michael Calvert, as well as the man who succeeded him as director, Tom Bergquist.

This year’s retirees also include Janice Satra, who has been legal counsel for the Legislature’s Executive Board for 34 years through multiple chairmen, and Bill Marienau, legal counsel for the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, and Kate Allen, legal counsel for the Nebraska Retirement Systems Committee.

Longtime directors of three other legislative divisions retired in recent years — state Ombudsman Marshall Lux, Revisor of Statutes Joanne Pepperl and Nancy Cyr, director of research. That leaves only the performance audit division without a recent change in leadership.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering said the departures will have an impact, particularly given the role of term limits. Under a constitutional amendment passed by voters, state senators are limited to two consecutive four-year terms in office.

That means every election brings a significant amount of turnover and most state senators will have six years or less of experience when the session after the election convenes. Only those who return to the Legislature after sitting out four or more years can have more than six years of experience.

“We are diminished,” said Stinner, who is at the end of his two terms. “We’ve lost that long-term knowledge. Where do we get our institutional knowledge now? The lobby? Trial and error?”

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln also pointed to the part-time nature of the Nebraska Legislature. Senators are paid $12,000 a year, plus per diem expenses during the session, which means most have to earn a living or have a source of income otherwise.

“When you’ve got a part-time Legislature, a lot of senators lean heavily on their staff,” he said. Hilgers is resigning from the Legislature midway through his second term after being elected attorney general.

As speaker, Hilgers said he relied on O’Donnell for guidance on many issues. O’Donnell knew both the law and the history in relation to numerous legislative questions. But many lawmakers have benefited from the experience of longtime committee clerks, legislative aides, research analysts and other less-heralded employees.

Records kept by the legislative accounting office show that a total of 12 legislative employees have retired or announced plans to retire this year. Another 30 retired from 2019 through 2021.

Those numbers fit within state and national trends as more and more of the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age. Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, making the oldest ones 76 years old. Some 10,000 of them reach retirement age every day.

Research published by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank found that the number of retirees in the U.S. began growing in 2008, when the first boomers reached age 62 and could start drawing Social Security. The percentage of retirees in the population was relatively stable at about 15.5% then, but had reached 18.3% by February 2020, the eve of the pandemic, and hit 19.3% by August 2021.

Despite the recent turnover in key staff positions, Hilgers, Stinner and Kolterman all expressed confidence that the Legislature will manage just fine.

Stinner said the fiscal analysts hired to replace those who retired in recent years have proved “very capable.” While they don’t know as much history of the state agencies and their budgets, they have brought new skills to the job, especially in regard to technology.

“I’m very comfortable with the people who have been hired,” he said.

Kolterman, who chairs the Retirement Systems Committee, noted that Allen had plenty of legislative experience but no particular expertise with retirement law when she became the committee legal counsel 13 years ago. She learned, and he expects the newly hired employees will do so as well.

Hilgers said he is confident that the new Legislature and its staff will manage just fine, noting that the replacements hired so far have included “a lot of talented people” who have been doing good work.

“The process always has its ups and downs,” he said. “There is a learning curve, but we haven’t missed a beat.”