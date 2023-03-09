LINCOLN — No one spoke for or against returning Nebraska to a two-house, partisan Legislature the last time a state senator proposed the idea.

Sixteen years later, 15 people showed up to testify Thursday at a public hearing on Legislative Resolution 2CA. Almost all spoke against the proposal.

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who introduced the measure, counted that as a win. He said he hadn't expected much interest in his proposed constitutional amendment.

"Perhaps I'm on the right track," he told the Legislature's Executive Board.

Erdman said he introduced LR 2CA to take a new look at Nebraska's unique legislative system and draw attention to the dwindling representation for rural Nebraska. He noted that just five senators represent Nebraskans living in the western half of the state.

"I think it's an opportunity to have a discussion and look and see does this really fit our needs today," he said. "I would contend the way we have it today, (former U.S. Sen.) George Norris wouldn't be happy."

Norris championed the move to a one-house, nonpartisan Legislature and led the petition drive to put the issue on the ballot. He argued that a second house was outdated, inefficient and unnecessary, and that being nonpartisan would allow lawmakers to focus on constituents, rather than on pleasing party leaders. Voters approved the change in 1934.

Under Erdman's proposal, Nebraska would return to having two legislative bodies, like the other 49 states. The House of Representatives would have up to 63 members, elected by voters and representing districts of equal population.

The Senate would have 31 members, each one of whom would represent three contiguous counties. Under an amendment Erdman offered Thursday, senators would be chosen by county commissioners from the three counties.

LR 2CA also would do away with nonpartisanship in the Legislature. However, Erdman said that change was a mistake. He said he did not intend to make the Legislature partisan.

Erdman also acknowledged that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that state lawmakers must be elected from districts based on population, which appears to make his proposal unconstitutional. But he argued that a measure cannot be definitively ruled unconstitutional until it is challenged in court.

Jeanne Greisen testified for the proposal, saying the current system no longer works for the people. She cited the Legislature's failure to change its rules to require public votes for leadership positions — a move long favored by Republicans — and the number of bills introduced this year as examples of problems.

Jeff Stallworth was among the opponents. He said that a two-house Legislature would increase partisanship, which in turn would destroy lawmakers' ability to work together and get things done. He said Nebraska has proven that nonpartisanship can curb some of the ill will evident around the country.

Another opponent, Wes Dodge, called Nebraska's Legislature "unique, practical and independent." He said the current system promotes transparency and accountability. Adding a second house would increase costs and potentially lead to twice as many filibusters, Dodge said.

Tyler Sondag and Carina McCormick objected that Erdman's proposal would give rural lawmakers disproportionate power, while discounting the voices of urban Nebraskans. Sondag pointed out that Douglas County alone has more than 25% of the state's residents. They, along with residents of two neighboring counties, would be represented by one senator.

The Nebraska GOP included a plank in its 2022 platform calling for a “return to a bicameral legislature whereby the upper house has fewer members but larger territorial areas to include a more diverse set of interests in the legislative process.”

