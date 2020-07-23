Revised revenue forecast could be good news for Nebraska property tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers escaped an expected fiscal whammy when the state's revenue forecasting board met Thursday.
The board lowered projections of state tax revenues by about $50 million for the current fiscal year, only one-third of the reduction expected. The revised forecast would keep the state's budget in the black and allow nearly $90 million for property tax relief and business tax incentives.
"It was an optimistic forecast and they were much more optimistic certainly than I am," said State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman. "The good news is we won't have to cut the budget."
But he expressed concern about the next two-year budget period, which starts July 1, 2021. He warned against passing legislation that will carry large price tags in the future, saying that current estimates show a $500 million shortfall for those years.
Former Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell, who now sits on the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, also said lawmakers should proceed with caution.
"They should look at this (forecast) with an asterisk," he said.
Kuehn wound up on the losing side of key votes in the forecasting board. The majority expressed optimism about the state's economic stability, the effects of federal stimulus dollars and the likelihood of a coronavirus vaccine being developed.
Board member Steve Seline of Omaha said he believes Nebraska will fare better than national economic services have projected.
In support, he cited low interest rates, which are boosting the real estate market, and the effects of the business grants and loans provided through federal coronavirus relief legislation. He also said he is personally optimistic that a vaccine will allow the economy to get back to normal sooner.
"We're uniquely better than anyone else," he said.
Other board members pointed to Nebraska's relatively low unemployment rate, its agriculture-based economy and its low reliance on the hard-hit tourism and energy sectors.
Member Richard McGinnis of Kearney agreed that Nebraska is doing better than many states but said there are people who are struggling economically because of the coronavirus. He said the state's fiscal future depends on the course of the pandemic and, to a smaller extent, the outcome of the November election.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.