Revised revenue forecast could be good news for Nebraska property tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers escaped an expected fiscal whammy when the state's revenue forecasting board met Thursday.

The board lowered projections of state tax revenues by about $50 million for the current fiscal year, only one-third of the reduction expected. The revised forecast would keep the state's budget in the black and allow nearly $90 million for property tax relief and business tax incentives.

"It was an optimistic forecast and they were much more optimistic certainly than I am," said State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman. "The good news is we won't have to cut the budget."

But he expressed concern about the next two-year budget period, which starts July 1, 2021. He warned against passing legislation that will carry large price tags in the future, saying that current estimates show a $500 million shortfall for those years.

Former Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell, who now sits on the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, also said lawmakers should proceed with caution.

"They should look at this (forecast) with an asterisk," he said.