Ricketts, 4 other governors call on DoD to scrap National Guard vaccine requirement

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds have joined three other governors in asking the Department of Defense to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members who have not been called up for federal service.

The letter, addressed Tuesday to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, asked Austin to withdraw the mandate for Guard soldiers and airmen in Title 32, or “state active duty” status.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, Austin ordered all service branches Aug. 24 to set deadlines for all service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The deadlines have passed for active duty members of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force, as well as Air National Guard and reserves. Wednesday is the deadline for active duty Army soldiers. Army National Guard troops have until June 22, 2022.

The active-duty branches have all achieved vaccination rates of 95% or higher, and only a small percentage have refused the vaccine. The number of vaccinated National Guard members, though, has lagged.

Neither the Iowa or Nebraska National Guard was able to immediately provide vaccination rates for their forces Tuesday evening.