Ricketts, AG fight federal bid to ban LGBTQ discrimination in food programs

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson have gone on the attack against a federal policy aimed at preventing discrimination in school lunch programs based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Ricketts joined 14 other Republican governors in a letter to President Joe Biden Wednesday that criticized federal rules and policies they said "proposed an unscientific reinterpretation of 'discrimination on the basis of sex' to include 'gender identity and sexual orientation.' "

The letter calls for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to drop a requirement that states expand anti-discrimination policies for federally funded food programs to include the two categories.

The letter also calls for the U.S. Department of Education to end efforts to similarly expand the protections of Title IX, the 50-year-old federal law that bars discrimination in education based on sex.

“Bad ideas have consequences. Bad policies have victims,” Ricketts said, arguing that the federal rule and policy changes would discriminate against women and jeopardize their safety.

The governors' letter came out one day after Peterson joined more than 20 GOP attorneys general in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the USDA policy.

The suit, led by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, claims that the federal government is attempting to force states and schools to follow antidiscrimination requirements that “misconstrue the law.”

The suit seeks a declaratory judgment that USDA cannot penalize states or withdraw funding for such things as requiring students to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex or not requiring teachers and students to use a transgender person's preferred pronouns.

ACLU of Nebraska blasted both officials in a tweet Wednesday afternoon:

"This USDA guidance, what Gov. Ricketts calls an 'attack,' is meant to ensure school lunch programs don't deny lunch money to trans and queer youth. Yes. You read that right.

"Ricketts and @AGDougPeterson are advocating for the right to deny lunch money to LGBTQ students."

In May, the USDA announced that it would expand its anti-discrimination policies to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The changes apply to a number of federally funded but state-administered food assistance programs, including school lunches and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

The directive requires states to review allegations of discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, as well as update their policies and signage.

Although the agency says it wants voluntary compliance, it also has promised to refer violations to the Department of Justice. It is not clear whether the federal government would hold back funding for school meal programs as part of its enforcement.

The directive followed a landmark civil rights decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020. The court ruled that the provision in another law, known as Title VII, barring employment discrimination because of an individual's sex, also protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in the workplace.

According to the lawsuit, the attorneys general allege that the USDA’s new directive is based on a “misreading” of the Supreme Court’s ruling and did not provide states and other groups the opportunity to provide public comment.

The coalition of attorneys general are hoping for a result similar to that in a separate lawsuit earlier this month when a Tennessee judge temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by Biden’s administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces. Peterson also joined that lawsuit.

The judge sided with the attorneys general, ruling that the directives infringed on states’ right to enact laws, such as banning students from participating in sports based on their gender identity or requiring schools and businesses to provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate transgender people.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.