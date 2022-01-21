Ricketts and Heinemann endorse Flood for Congress, stiff Fortenberry

LINCOLN — Two governors who haven't always seen eye to eye came together Friday to endorse State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk for the 1st District Congressional seat.

The announcement was bad news for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who launched his campaign for a 10th term last week, amid major legal battles.

He has been charged with three felonies in federal court — two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in “conduit” political contributions from a 2016 California fundraiser. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in mid-February.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, the current governor, and Gov. Dave Heineman, his predecessor, avoided saying whether they believe Fortenberry is guilty of the charges.

But they said the situation distracts from his congressional work and his reelection campaign and Heineman noted that Fortenberry is the only Nebraska congressman in modern times to be indicted on felony charges.

"His actions have resulted in a dilemma for 1st District voters," Heineman said. "We respect and appreciate his service but we don't want to risk losing the seat to a Democrat."