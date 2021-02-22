Ricketts announces $200 million in emergency aid to help Nebraskans catch up on rent

LINCOLN — State officials announced Monday that Nebraska has $200 million in emergency rental assistance available to help keep renters in their homes and landlords in the black.

Shannon Harner, executive director for the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said the money can go to help pay back rent, as well as utility bills, for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the state has $158 million to distribute, with the rest being handled by officials in Douglas and Lancaster Counties and the cities of Omaha and Lincoln. The money comes from federal pandemic relief dollars.

People making up to 80% of the local median income, who can show that they lost income because of the pandemic, are eligible for the help, Harner said.

Either renters or landlords can apply for assistance, but renters must show that they have contacted the landlord. If approved, the money will be paid directly to the landlord or utility company.

People can get help paying for rent as far back as April last year, up to a maximum of $20,000, Harner said.

She said people in Douglas and Lancaster Counties need to apply through the local programs. If those programs run out of money, the state program will fill in the gaps.