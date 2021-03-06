Ricketts announces 'Meat on the Menu Day' in response to Colorado's 'MeatOUT Day'

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is going toe-to-toe, or perhaps it’s fork-to-fork, with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis over eating meat.

On Friday, Ricketts announced that he had designated March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. He is encouraging people to buy and eat beef, pork, chicken, lamb or another kind of meat on that day.

He said he was doing so to highlight the importance of meat in a good diet as well as to provide an opportunity to support Nebraska farmers and ranchers. Nebraska is a major beef-producing state and also has a number of hog and chicken operations.

“While meat is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat, there are radical anti-agriculture activists that are working to end meat production and our way of life here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said.

He acted after Polis generated controversy in Colorado by declaring March 20 as “MeatOUT Day,” on which people are encouraged adopt a vegan diet. The day has been promoted by the Farm Animal Rights Movement since 1985 as part of its campaign to remove meat and other animal products from American diets.

Some Colorado agricultural producers responded by naming March 20 “Meat-In Day.”

