Ricketts announces 'Meat on the Menu Day' in response to Colorado's 'MeatOUT Day'

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is going toe-to-toe, or perhaps it’s fork-to-fork, with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis over eating meat.
On Friday, Ricketts announced that he had designated March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. He is encouraging people to buy and eat beef, pork, chicken, lamb or another kind of meat on that day.
He said he was doing so to highlight the importance of meat in a good diet as well as to provide an opportunity to support Nebraska farmers and ranchers. Nebraska is a major beef-producing state and also has a number of hog and chicken operations.
“While meat is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat, there are radical anti-agriculture activists that are working to end meat production and our way of life here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said.
He acted after Polis generated controversy in Colorado by declaring March 20 as “MeatOUT Day,” on which people are encouraged adopt a vegan diet. The day has been promoted by the Farm Animal Rights Movement since 1985 as part of its campaign to remove meat and other animal products from American diets.
Some Colorado agricultural producers responded by naming March 20 “Meat-In Day.”
1 of 7
Beef
Nebraska regularly leads the nation in beef exports. The state's cattle ranchers send more than $1 billion in beef overseas each year.
They may not seem like a Nebraska product, but the state exports more than $100 million in syringes each year. One reason? Medical technology company Becton Dickinson has multiple plants in Nebraska and employs about 2,500 people in the state.
What does Nebraska sell? The state's biggest exports by value
Nebraska sends more than $7 billion worth of products to other countries each year. Everything from beef to animal feed to herbicides to salt. Here's a look at the state's top products.
1 of 7
Beef
Nebraska regularly leads the nation in beef exports. The state's cattle ranchers send more than $1 billion in beef overseas each year.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Combines
Exports of combines edged out corn in 2017, with the state sending $431 million worth of combine harvesters overseas that year.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Corn
It should be no surprise that the Cornhusker state sells a lot of corn. In 2017, Nebraska exported $430 million worth of corn.
JON LEMONS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Soybeans
Along with corn, soybeans are the state's big crop. Altogether, Nebraska exported about half a billion dollars' worth of soybeans and soybean products in 2017.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Natural gas
Nebraska's natural gas exports fluctuate year to year, but it's consistently among the state's top exports. In 2017, the state exported $211 million worth of gas.
Pork
Cattle is king in Nebraska, but producers like this family farm in Osmond, Nebraska, still export more than $350 million of pork products each year.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Syringes
They may not seem like a Nebraska product, but the state exports more than $100 million in syringes each year. One reason? Medical technology company Becton Dickinson has multiple plants in Nebraska and employs about 2,500 people in the state.