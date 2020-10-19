Ricketts announces new, $160 million round of coronavirus relief grants for Nebraska businesses

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced a new round of state grants to help businesses and individuals cope with the effects of COVID-19.

The grants use $160 million in funds that were part of the $1 billion in federal funding sent to the state as part of the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The new grants target some businesses that were passed by in the state's initial round of grants back in June, including arenas, ethanol plants, zoos, and massage and tattoo parlors.

Hotels and convention centers, hard hit by the cancellation of meetings and conventions, will be eligible for $34 million of the new grants, and ethanol plants, which cut production due to a decrease in travel and gasoline usage, can apply for a portion of $15 million.

Movie theaters will be eligible for $3.2 million in grants, while $29 million is being set aside for charities, and $11 million will be sent to food banks across the state.

