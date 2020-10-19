Ricketts announces new, $160 million round of coronavirus relief grants for Nebraska businesses

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced a new round of state grants to help businesses and individuals cope with the effects of COVID-19.
The grants use $160 million in funds that were part of the $1 billion in federal funding sent to the state as part of the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
The new grants target some businesses that were passed by in the state's initial round of grants back in June, including arenas, ethanol plants, zoos, and massage and tattoo parlors.
Hotels and convention centers, hard hit by the cancellation of meetings and conventions, will be eligible for $34 million of the new grants, and ethanol plants, which cut production due to a decrease in travel and gasoline usage, can apply for a portion of $15 million.
Movie theaters will be eligible for $3.2 million in grants, while $29 million is being set aside for charities, and $11 million will be sent to food banks across the state.
Restaurants and bars can apply for a second round of $12,000 grants, with those who didn't get a grant in the first round eligible for $24,000 grants. Small businesses and livestock producers who didn't get a first-round grant can get up to $12,000.
All grants are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with applications being accepted beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Applications end on Nov. 13.
Ricketts said the CARES Act requires that all the money sent to the state must be allocated by the end of the year.
He said that some businesses and individuals did not apply for funding during the initial grant period because they hadn't heard about the funds or didn't think they would qualify.
For instance, only about $130 million of the $230 million set aside for small-business stabilization grants was used, and only $30 million of the $40 million allocated for rural broadband upgrades was used.
To apply, access the website: coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Home.
