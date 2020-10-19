Ricketts announces new round of coronavirus relief grants for businesses, charities

LINCOLN — Businesses, charities and individuals suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19 can soon apply for a new round of state aid, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday.

The second-round grants, which amount to more than $300 million, come from the $1.1 billion allocated to Nebraska from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The new grants target some businesses that were passed by in the state’s initial round of aid offered back in June, including arenas, ethanol plants, zoos, and massage and tattoo parlors.

Ricketts told reporters that some businesses and individuals did not apply for funding during the initial grant period because either they hadn’t heard about the funds or didn’t think they qualified.

For instance, only about $130 million of the $230 million set aside for small-business stabilization grants was used, and $30 million of the $40 million allocated for rural broadband upgrades was given out.