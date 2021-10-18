Ricketts' appointment of Slama twin to Sarpy election job surprises some local officials

At 25 years old, Emily Ethington is the youngest election commissioner to be appointed in Sarpy, Douglas or Lancaster County in at least the last two decades.

She’s also twin sister to another appointee of Gov. Pete Ricketts, State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, who the governor appointed to the Legislature at 22 years old after serving as press secretary during his 2018 campaign.

Ricketts’ pick to run elections for the third-largest and fastest-growing county in Nebraska prompted surprise among some local officials and criticism from the chair of the state Democratic Party. But others are reserving judgment, and her lack of elections experience coming into the job is not unusual in the state’s three largest counties, where the governor appoints the election commissioner.

Ethington, who denied The World-Herald an interview but answered an emailed list of questions, said she has always had “a passion for service and community involvement.”

“My goal is to fulfill the duties of this position in accordance with federal and Nebraska laws, and to ensure that elections in Sarpy County are conducted fairly, effectively and efficiently,” Ethington wrote.