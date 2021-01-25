Ricketts backs continued private management of child welfare cases in Omaha area

Once that happens, he said, the state will put more oversight in place to ensure that the agency fulfills its contract. Along with exceeding its agreed-upon costs, St. Francis has yet to get worker caseloads down to the cap set by state law.

“The expectation is they’re going to meet the caseload standards, they’re going to take care of the kids and they’re going to do it within the budget parameters that we set,” the governor said.

Ricketts dismissed concerns that the state would be setting a precedent by increasing the contract amount, noting that the state had boosted payments to the previous contractor as well.

St. Francis won the Nebraska job by offering to do it for $197 million over five years, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that held the previous contract.

During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost. But covering St. Francis’ $25 million shortfall for this year will put its contract cost at $66.7 million, just above the $65.8 million that PromiseShip had proposed for the same year.