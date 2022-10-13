Ricketts' cabinet member to depart after more than 2 decades in Nebraska government

LINCOLN — A senior cabinet official whose service has spanned more than two decades and multiple administrations is leaving her post in Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' office.

Ricketts announced in a Thursday press release that Lauren Hill Kintner, director of the governor's policy and research office, has taken another role outside of state government and is leaving after nearly 24 years in that job. Her position will be vacant as of Oct. 24, and Ricketts did not say whom he would appoint to replace her. He called her a valued adviser.

"I look forward to what’s next for her,” the governor said.

During her career, Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Ricketts, along with former governors Dave Heineman and Mike Johanns. Throughout that time, Kintner led efforts on tax relief, limiting state spending, expanding support for veterans and law enforcement, and cutting regulations for Nebraska businesses.

Prior to working in the Governor's Office, Kintner served as an assistant attorney in then-Attorney General Don Stenberg’s administration for more than five years.

Ricketts, whose tenure as governor will end in January, said Kintner's contributions "will be felt for generations to come."

“It has been an immense honor and privilege to hold this position of public trust and responsibility,” Kintner said in the press release. “I will always value the many special people with whom I’ve had the opportunity to work in the Nebraska State Capitol.”