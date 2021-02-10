Ricketts calls for 'dialogue' with Sen. Sasse over comments about Trump

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts sidestepped a question Wednesday about whether U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse should be censured by the Nebraska Republican Party for his criticism of former President Donald Trump, instead urging critics to "dialogue" with Sasse.

"If you are frustrated with Sen. Sasse, reach out to him and his office," Ricketts said during a press conference Wednesday morning on COVID-19 issues. "We should talk to people and find out where they're coming from and maybe we can find areas of common ground. Or sometimes we agree to disagree."

The State GOP Central Committee had been scheduled to consider a censure motion directed at Sasse, who has often broken ranks with his fellow Republicans in criticizing Trump. But the committee's scheduled meeting on Saturday has been postponed because of forecasts of bitterly cold weather.

Ricketts, the state's top Republican, said he didn't agree with Sasse's lambasting of the Trump administration but said it was up to the Central Committee to decide whether he should be censured.