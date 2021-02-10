Ricketts calls for 'dialogue' with Sen. Sasse over comments about Trump

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts sidestepped a question Wednesday about whether U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse should be censured by the Nebraska Republican Party for his criticism of former President Donald Trump, instead urging critics to "dialogue" with Sasse.
"If you are frustrated with Sen. Sasse, reach out to him and his office," Ricketts said during a press conference Wednesday morning on COVID-19 issues. "We should talk to people and find out where they're coming from and maybe we can find areas of common ground. Or sometimes we agree to disagree."
The State GOP Central Committee had been scheduled to consider a censure motion directed at Sasse, who has often broken ranks with his fellow Republicans in criticizing Trump. But the committee's scheduled meeting on Saturday has been postponed because of forecasts of bitterly cold weather.
Ricketts, the state's top Republican, said he didn't agree with Sasse's lambasting of the Trump administration but said it was up to the Central Committee to decide whether he should be censured.
Sasse, who on Tuesday voted with six other Senate Republicans to move forward with the impeachment trial, has defended his criticisms of Trump, saying he hasn't strayed from conservative GOP ideals but instead has resisted "bending the knee to ... one guy.”
The Republican governor, a consistent backer of Trump during his presidency, did not say, when asked, whether the former president should face some sort of sanction for urging thousands of his supporters, at a rally on Jan. 6, to "fight like hell" and march to the U.S. Capitol. Ricketts said that each individual who broke into the Capitol made that decision on their own.
Ricketts said he considers the current impeachment trial of Trump to be unconstitutional and divisive.
"It just continues to create a divide in our country," he said. "The Biden administration is trying to bring us together ... we should focus on that transition."
"The greater good of the country is to move on and focus on that unity for our country," Ricketts said.
