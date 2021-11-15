Ricketts calls on fans to act respectfully, speaks out about response to kneeling players

After the match, the Nebraska players met with Maryland players at the net to apologize for the pregame incident.

Earlier in the press conference, Ricketts urged Nebraskans to consider adopting or fostering children in need. He said the number of foster children adopted last year was down sharply compared to prior years, which he attributed to the effects of the pandemic.

"Please, step up and get involved and be that adoptive family," he said.

According to information from the Department of Health and Human Services, the 360 children adopted in 2020 was the lowest number since 2005. This year appears to be headed for a similar total. So far this year, there have been 304 adoptions.

State officials noted, however, that the 646 children waiting for adoption is only slightly higher than normal. Of those, about 100 have been placed in a potential adoptive home.

Maralee Bradley, who, with her husband, has five adopted children, two biological children and one foster child, said people can make a difference by adopting but also by offering support, nurturing and encouragement to foster and adoptive children and their families around them.