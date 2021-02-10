Ricketts concerned about coordination with federal pharmacy vaccination program

Walmart, one of the providers in the pharmacy program, said in a press release that pharmacies at 17 of its locations in “medically underserved areas” of the state would begin administering shots beginning on Friday. None of those locations are in Omaha or Lincoln, though Blair, Fremont and Norfolk stores made the list. Appointments can be made via the Walmart and Sam's Club websites, including for those who aren't Sam's Club members.

Walmart indicated it will follow state guidelines in determining who gets the shots, and that it reports who has received shots to state health officials every day.

Ricketts said the state has administered about 246,000 of the 350,000 doses it had been sent. That ranks No. 13 nationally in per capita shots done, he said.

He said that there had been a reporting "gap" with the federal Centers for Disease Control that had been resolved, giving Nebraska credit for an additional 26,000 shots.

Those wishing to sign up for vaccinations through the state can access the website, vaccinate.ne.gov Those who do not have access to a computer can call the state hotline, 1-833-998-2275, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST.