Ricketts confirms he will seek U.S. Senate seat

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that he will apply to fill U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's seat once Sasse resigns in January, confirming suspicions that he would seek the position.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen opened applications for the seat on Monday and will continue taking applicants through Dec. 23. Ricketts is widely thought to be the top candidate for the seat, as he was one of Pillen's top endorsers during his campaign.

After the news broke, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., confirmed on Twitter his expectation that Ricketts will be selected as Sasse's replacement.

"We look forward to hazing the junior member of the delegation," Bacon wrote in a tweet.

Ricketts spent over $1 million this year either directly in support of Pillen's campaign or to fund attack ads against his top opponents. He said during a Tuesday press conference that he and Pillen have been friends for over 20 years, but denied claims that his appointment was "a done deal."

"I'll make my case for why I think I'm the best applicant when I have the chance to talk to Gov.-elect Pillen about it," Ricketts said.

Ricketts' term as governor will end Jan. 5 after being term-limited at eight years. Sasse's resignation will be effective Jan. 8. Sasse is resigning to become the next president of the University of Florida.

“This decision is the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions,” Ricketts said in a press release. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win."

Ricketts said he found out Sasse's plan to leave the Senate in early October just hours before the general public got news that he was the sole finalist for the University of Florida job. He said he was not planning to seek a seat in the Senate this early, but did not confirm or deny that it was always his plan to apply for the seat once the news broke.

If appointed, Ricketts said he would work on many of the same issues he prioritized as governor, including cutting taxes and improving public safety. He also vowed to work on national security and "protect our most sacred freedoms."

Ricketts has sought a seat in the U.S. Senate before. During the 2006 midterm elections, he lost against incumbent Democrat Ben Nelson.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb criticized Ricketts' announcement Tuesday, claiming Ricketts "bought" the Senate seat.

"He tried to win against Sen. Ben Nelson with his parents' money in 2006, and the voters rejected him two-to-one," Kleeb said in an email statement. "Now, in the state’s most obvious pay-to-play case, Ricketts will be able to call himself a senator."

Those interested in Sasse's seat or State Sen. Mike Hilgers seat in the Nebraska Legislature representing Legislative District 21 can submit their applications by mail to the Nebraska State Capitol Room 1315, 1445 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508, or online at nebraska.gov/appointments. Hilgers just was elected as Nebraska's next attorney general.