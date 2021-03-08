Ricketts criticizes Biden for 'weakening' border policies; ACLU says reform is needed

“We need a clean break from the xenophobic, harmful practices that have defined immigration enforcement for too long — and the same goes for politicians cynically fearmongering about immigration to score political points," said Rose Godinez, the ACLU's legal and policy counsel.

Since taking office, Biden has halted Trump's border wall construction program and resurrected the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program that allows children brought to the U.S. illegally as children to live and work here legally. He also relaxed a Trump policy that required 65,000 asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their applications for asylum were reviewed in court.

But there has been heightened concern about an increase in border crossings and use of detention facilities for immigrant children and families. Biden dispatched aides to the border over the weekend to report on the situation.

Other GOP officials have also criticized Biden's recent moves on immigration.