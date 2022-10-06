Ricketts criticizes Biden plan to pardon marijuana possession convictions

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized President Joe Biden's Thursday announcement that he will be pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined Ricketts in lambasting Biden's decision to pardon Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. Biden said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

He also called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which make up most marijuana possession cases.

Ricketts and Peterson, in a statement, said the president's decision shows that he is "misinformed and ill-advised regarding the issues surrounding marijuana." They said no one is incarcerated in Nebraska's state correctional system simply because of marijuana possession.

Regarding the federal pardon, the White House said that no one is currently in federal prison solely for “simple possession” but that the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

Ricketts and Peterson have been outspoken opponents of marijuana and legalization efforts, including in Nebraska where attempts to put medical marijuana legalization before voters have hit obstacles in recent years.

In 2020, the group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana gathered more than enough signatures to place the question before voters, but the Nebraska Supreme Court tossed it from the ballot because it violated a requirement that ballot initiatives stick to a single subject.

Supporters tried again this year — this time with two separate questions in an attempt to avoid the same fate as two years earlier. However, they failed to collect enough signatures to place the questions on the ballot.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, a co-sponsor of this year's campaign, said in an email Thursday that the pardons were a “step in the right direction to right a wrong.” He then called on Congress to make marijuana legal under federal law.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana has already announced plans to try to get medical marijuana on the ballot in 2024, and Sens. Jen Day and Anna Wishart both said they plan to introduce legislation on the issue in the next legislative session, which begins Jan. 4.

In their statement, Ricketts and Peterson said legalization of marijuana in other states has led to increases in drug cartel activity, driver impairment and greater risk for "permanent mental health impairment" due to higher levels of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

"This is exactly the wrong direction for our country," the statement said.